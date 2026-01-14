The 8 Best New Joanna Gaines Hearth & Hand Spring Finds To Grab In January 2026

There's a reason you start dreaming of sunshine long before the snow melts. You don't just love spring. It's your biology craving that light and seasonal change. And with it comes a mood boost and elevated energy. In fact, by mid January, most of us are eager for warmth, color, and a sense of renewal, which all still feel so far away. Just in time to shake us out of the winter doldrums, Joanna Gaines has dropped her Spring Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target, offering the kind of fresh, hopeful pieces that make a home feel like spring is already here.

Gaines' latest lineup is all about refreshing your home for the season ahead. The collection blends all-new pieces with reimagined classics in soft, spring-inspired colors and cheerful patterns. You'll find practical kitchen staples alongside playful textiles, bright accents, and spring home décor that feels lighter and more optimistic than the heavy, cozy pieces of winter. Whether you're doing a full seasonal swap or just want a couple touches to lift your space, here are a few to check out — with everything from lamps to mini bowls.