The 8 Best New Joanna Gaines Hearth & Hand Spring Finds To Grab In January 2026
There's a reason you start dreaming of sunshine long before the snow melts. You don't just love spring. It's your biology craving that light and seasonal change. And with it comes a mood boost and elevated energy. In fact, by mid January, most of us are eager for warmth, color, and a sense of renewal, which all still feel so far away. Just in time to shake us out of the winter doldrums, Joanna Gaines has dropped her Spring Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target, offering the kind of fresh, hopeful pieces that make a home feel like spring is already here.
Gaines' latest lineup is all about refreshing your home for the season ahead. The collection blends all-new pieces with reimagined classics in soft, spring-inspired colors and cheerful patterns. You'll find practical kitchen staples alongside playful textiles, bright accents, and spring home décor that feels lighter and more optimistic than the heavy, cozy pieces of winter. Whether you're doing a full seasonal swap or just want a couple touches to lift your space, here are a few to check out — with everything from lamps to mini bowls.
Ceramic accent table lamp with scallop shade
One item that has been seen in many of the Target spring hauls shared online is the blue and ivory Ceramic Accent Table Lamp with Scallop Shade that goes for $24.99. The polyester cotton shade has pleated detail that matches the curves in the ceramic base. On Instagram, @ourhomeinarizona bought this lamp and other similarly colored pieces to match her kitchen. "Absolutely love the color," one commenter says. The lamp gets 4.9 stars on Target's website, with reviewers calling the color "perfect for spring."
Small ranunculus artificial flower arrangement
While you're waiting for actual spring flowers to emerge, you can bring a little faux blooms inside early with this Small Ranunculus Artificial Flower Arrangement. Featuring multiple green stems with faux ranunculus flowers in a transparent glass vase, it can add a touch of soft blushing, peachy-pink color to your space. At $16.99, one reviewer said, "They look and feel real." Other reviewers appreciated the size. If you're looking for a spring centerpiece for your table, you can start here.
2-wick candle in glass jar with wooden lid
While you're chasing the look of spring, you may also be craving the scent of spring vibes through candles. This 2-Wick Glass with Wooden Lid Jar Candle is made of soy and paraffin wax and housed in a glass jar with ribbed edges with a wooden lid. It's $14.99 and comes in five scents that are also different colors: pomelo is a very light grapefruit shade, salt is a cream color, bergamot is a green hue, pampas is a light orange, and canvas is a pale blue.
Sketched branches wall art with frame
Another piece to potentially add to your Target haul is this 8-inch x 9-inch Sketched Branches Framed Wall Art. The neutral color palette can slide into any decor for $11.99. The art is a lithograph print of branches in light shades of brown and green in a wood-like polystyrene frame. It can rest on a small table or accompany other art on a gallery wall, adding that touch of nature to a space. As one reviewer says, "The sketch is so cool; it'll go absolutely anywhere."
Large rattan storage basket with lid
Looking for a simple decluttering hack? This $39.99 Rattan Storage Basket is 12 inches tall, 24 inches wide, and 12 inches deep. Receiving 4.4 stars, one reviewer says, "it's a nice quick option for putting away things that otherwise clutter up my living room space." Another adds, "I was able to put my queen size throw blanket in this with the lid on." In may also be a stylish way for parents to store those pesky toys that somehow end up in the living room.
Pinched edge teacup with saucer and spoon
Holding cozy mugs of warm liquid is key to transitioning from winter to spring. This $7.99 Pinched Edge Teacup with Saucer and Spoon adds whimsy with pinched edges and tiny leaf detail. It comes in cool, muted green, deep, dark indigo, and soft sour cream. You can drink your hot coffee and then your cold cup of water in it, and all of the pieces are dishwasher- and microwave-safe for easy cleaning and reheating.
Set of three recycled glass spice containers
Looking to add some fresh spring herbs to recipes to invoke that scent of the season? Store them in this Set of 3 Recycled Glass Spice Containers. Made from recycled glass, they have wooden lids that seal in spice freshness. Plus, with a clear design, you can see which spice you're reaching for easily in your cupboard. Try adding custom labels to the top or side of the containers.
Pinched edge mini bowls
Another favorite shared by @janaeshautehome_ on Instagram is this set of Pinched Edge Mini Bowls. The glazed-finish stoneware set comes with four bowls in blue, green, white, and sage green. Safe in both the microwave and dishwasher, these smaller bowls would likely work for desserts, condiments, or small servings. Plus, the color scheme looks great not only in the springtime, but throughout the year as well.