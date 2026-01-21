Swap Cheap Blinds On Sliding Glass Doors For A Treatment That Adds A Touch Of Luxury
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sliding glass doors are a tricky fixture in your home that can cause several headaches when trying to make them work as the highlight they can be. They're a great source of light and a nice view to the outside, all while being a convenient entrance and exit to your home. However, when they come with the cheap blinds most rentals often bring, sliding glass doors can be ugly, let in light weirdly, block your view, and might not even let you use the door without lifting them. If you're trying to capture a more classy feeling tied in with function, you can instead turn to curtains with stylish uplighting underneath them.
This gorgeous sliding glass door curtain idea is a fantastic way to block light when need be, but provide some added ambience to your home in the evening. This works by placing the uplights underneath the curtain, which will create a soft glow underneath the curtain and actually highlight the curtains and sliding glass door. Additionally, curtains are one of the best covers for your sliding glass doors when it comes to building the aesthetic of your home, as their tall, warm nature allows a room to feel comfortable but elegant. Once you have the right curtains and lights, your home will have received a simple but effective upgrade.
Choosing the right curtains and lights
To make your uplighting work wonders on your sliding glass doors, you need to start by choosing the best drapery for your home. To work best with the uplighting, you'll want to choose a color and texture that will be complemented by the light underneath, instead of just blocking it out. For this reason, finding sheer or translucent fabrics will be better suited, as they light can shine through and provide interesting shadows to frame your sliding glass door. Additionally, by finding a thinner curtain, you can still let natural light in through your sliding glass door and the fabric will filter out the harsh sun while still allowing a warm glow (and maintaining privacy). To provide a more unique way for light to shine under your curtains, this neat DIY makes sliding glass doors beautiful.
Once you have picked the perfect curtain, you are ready to find the ideal light to go with it and put it in place. Since the light will be in close proximity to the curtains, you want to make sure you find a light that won't get too hot and become a fire hazard. For this purpose, finding an LED uplight, such as the Kandicyar LED spot lights, will be imperative to keeping your home safe. You'll also want to make sure to find a soft light, which will shine through nicely but won't be an eyesore to your newly upgraded sliding glass door.