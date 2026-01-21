Swap Cheap Blinds On Sliding Glass Doors For A Treatment That Adds A Touch Of Luxury

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sliding glass doors are a tricky fixture in your home that can cause several headaches when trying to make them work as the highlight they can be. They're a great source of light and a nice view to the outside, all while being a convenient entrance and exit to your home. However, when they come with the cheap blinds most rentals often bring, sliding glass doors can be ugly, let in light weirdly, block your view, and might not even let you use the door without lifting them. If you're trying to capture a more classy feeling tied in with function, you can instead turn to curtains with stylish uplighting underneath them.

This gorgeous sliding glass door curtain idea is a fantastic way to block light when need be, but provide some added ambience to your home in the evening. This works by placing the uplights underneath the curtain, which will create a soft glow underneath the curtain and actually highlight the curtains and sliding glass door. Additionally, curtains are one of the best covers for your sliding glass doors when it comes to building the aesthetic of your home, as their tall, warm nature allows a room to feel comfortable but elegant. Once you have the right curtains and lights, your home will have received a simple but effective upgrade.