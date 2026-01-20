Removing Dried Super Glue From Metal Is A Breeze With This Household Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Super glue is unsurprisingly called upon for an array of household projects, crafts, and repairs. However, anyone who has utilized this quick bonding concoction has likely dripped a little on an unintended target at some point. Once dried, the stubborn bond to surfaces which make it an attractive option for these tasks can make rogue drips and drops difficult to remove. Luckily, if you were using super glue to bond metal, cleanup is a breeze with one household staple – vinegar.

Among different types of household glues and adhesives, super glue is often cited among the hardest to remove. To get dried super glue off of metal surfaces, acetone is often listed as the top choice, but it is harsh and can cause more damage than vinegar. Vinegar is effective in removing dried super glues because of its acidic properties. That is the result of fermenting alcohol until it turns into acetic acid and is then diluted with water to create white vinegar. The acetic acid serves to separate the glue from a metal surface by dissolving the bond.

To remove super glue from metal using vinegar, all you need is some white vinegar, cotton balls, a plastic scraper or credit card, and a little patience. To avoid spreading the glue over an even larger area, wait until it is completely dry. Then, use a cotton ball soaked in vinegar to wet the area. After a few minutes, attempt to remove it with the plastic scraper. If it remains stuck, place a vinegar soaked cotton ball on the area for anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour, then try to scrape it off. After it is removed, rinse all the vinegar off with water.