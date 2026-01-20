The Valuable Vintage Table You Should Never Pass Up If You Spot It At An Estate Sale

The Acclaim line, created by Dutch designer Andre Bus, launched in 1958. They started with tables but eventually included just about everything the company could veneer a faux dovetail onto. Acclaim became immensely popular by blending a midcentury vibe with more traditional style. Lane had other lines that were more Scandinavian influenced as well, including the Perception line with sculpted legs, the Dimension line with geometrical designs, and the atomic-age wedge tables, long oval cocktail tables, and boomerang tables of other collections.

So, the movement seems to owe its inertia to the confluence of Danish modern design, American tradition, and a touch of grandiosity (as evidenced by the huge fake dovetails). The Kelley Gallery of 20th Century Modern Design described the Acclaim collection as likely "the most collected furniture group in history." By around 1972, however, Acclaim had been discontinued and Lane merged with a recliner manufacturer, kicking off a less exciting era that persists today.

Vintage pieces like this can be difficult to unpuzzle, shrouded as they are in the mildewy monochrome mists that obscure everything before the Internet. We know that the earliest Acclaim pieces were elm with a walnut veneer, that elm was later replaced with ash, and that a later Acclaim II line replaced the veneer with laminate. You can confirm the authenticity of Acclaim furniture using its serial number (similar to dating a Lane cedar chest) and vintage online catalogs may be able to help with identification.