If You Put Baking Soda In Your Toilet Tank, Here's What Will Happen

Baking soda is a popular household product with a variety of uses, ranging from baking to mouthwash to cleaning around the house. Not only is it versatile, but it's also inexpensive and biodegradable. Given that there are so many surprising uses for baking soda, you may wonder what would happen if you put it in your toilet tank. Doing so does have some benefits, including cleaning, deodorizing, and preventing future issues with your toilet system. However, it is not a universal solution — it won't help with plumbing problems or disinfecting the tank.

Perhaps the most noticeable benefit to putting baking soda in your toilet tank is that you'll have a better smelling bathroom. Baking soda is also known as sodium bicarbonate, a natural substance found in all living things that accomplishes scent neutralization by chemically reacting with odor-causing molecules. So, if you're looking for the best toilet deodorizer, you may want to grab a box of baking soda.

Another benefit you'll glean from putting baking soda in your toilet tank is balancing the pH level of the water. Toilet tank water is typically slightly acidic, which can degrade metal and rubber parts within the toilet more quickly. Using baking soda to balance the pH can help extend the life of those components. Baking soda can also limit the formation of various strains of mold, mildew, and bacteria that flourish in acidic water. If your home has a septic system, regularly adding baking soda to your toilet tank can keep the pH of your septic tank at the proper level as well.