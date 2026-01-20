Add Privacy And Charm To Your Glass Front Door With One Budget-Friendly Upgrade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Glass front doors are beautiful additions to homes that let in natural light. They create the illusion of a larger interior, while boosting a home's curb appeal. The only downside to this modern feature is that it doesn't provide much privacy. This drives homeowners and renters to search for alternative and budget-friendly ways to add privacy to glass front doors.
Add decorative appeal and privacy to a French door with traditional French curtains. When the right pair of curtains is styled properly, they add charm to a front door without impeding everyday use. There are plenty of window treatments that add flair, but decorating an entryway requires a little extra thought. The curtains shouldn't get tangled when doors open and close. They must also look good on the inside and outside of a home.
This DIY idea fulfills both of those requirements and is doable on a small budget. All it takes is two items: a curtain rod and the curtain itself. Read on to learn how TikToker @virginia_h_brown implemented this idea with style and convenience in mind.
How to choose and install a budget-friendly curtain rod for a glass door
Keep in mind, this hack only works on a single, square-top door. A curtain rod would prevent a double door from opening. It also won't work on a curved arch shape, because the rod and curtains would hang straight across, creating clashing styles.
Owners of single, square-top doors can move forward by measuring the width of the glass window, not the door or archway. Choose a rod that is the same width or slightly longer to ensure it fully covers the window. Remember to order two rods, as one is needed for the top and bottom of the door. One budget-friendly option is the $19.99 Oicipt 2 Pack French Door Curtain Rod, which comes with two drill-in rods.
If you're a renter who isn't allowed to drill, don't give up on this idea yet! It's possible to hang curtains on glass doors without drilling any holes using adhesive or magnetic rods. The Usfook No Drilling Curtain Rod is $19.99 for a two-pack and has renter-friendly adhesive brackets. Magnets give renters with metal doors another damage-free option; they can use the $19.99 dual-pack of Ruiony Magnetic Curtain Rods.
Putting the finishing touches on a charming glass front door window treatment
Once the rods are installed, all that's left is picking out the curtain. Sheer or semi-sheer French curtains are the best bet. These still let sunlight in, while providing a semblance of privacy. Fortunately, sheer curtains tend to run on the cheaper side, making it easy to find an affordable set.
Purchase at least two panels for either side of the window. Choose a curtain around the length of the window, while also accommodating for the pocket length, or the fabric that loops over the rod. Ensure the total width is 1.5 to 2 times the width of the window, to ensure full coverage.
Feed each panel into the top and bottom rods, spacing them out evenly on both sides. Make sure they're tightly secured, so they don't billow out or get stuck in the entryway as people move in and out. If the curtains are significantly wider, there's potential for a ruched look. Ruched curtains add texture and interest to a living space, and make modern spaces cozier.