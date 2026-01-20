Add Privacy And Charm To Your Glass Front Door With One Budget-Friendly Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Glass front doors are beautiful additions to homes that let in natural light. They create the illusion of a larger interior, while boosting a home's curb appeal. The only downside to this modern feature is that it doesn't provide much privacy. This drives homeowners and renters to search for alternative and budget-friendly ways to add privacy to glass front doors.

Add decorative appeal and privacy to a French door with traditional French curtains. When the right pair of curtains is styled properly, they add charm to a front door without impeding everyday use. There are plenty of window treatments that add flair, but decorating an entryway requires a little extra thought. The curtains shouldn't get tangled when doors open and close. They must also look good on the inside and outside of a home.

This DIY idea fulfills both of those requirements and is doable on a small budget. All it takes is two items: a curtain rod and the curtain itself. Read on to learn how TikToker @virginia_h_brown implemented this idea with style and convenience in mind.