Don't Toss Your Old Smartphone — Turn It Into A Home Security Camera

In a few moments, you can set up a security camera for a hotel room or a pet cam so you can sing to your Sheltie from the office, both running on old smartphones you found in a drawer. It's surprisingly easy to set up impromptu security cameras that might not be as good as the best cheap security cameras but are perfectly serviceable. And there are plenty of other reasons to turn an old phone into a security camera: keeping an eye on your belongings at a conference, supplementing your real home security system in a basement or shed, or catching a roommate eating your Dubai chocolates.

One of the more common ways of turning an old phone into a security camera is using Alfred, a full-featured app with a robust free version. But the many alternatives have their own charms: AtHome Camera uses AI deep learning to help eliminate false alarms and also features space-saving time-lapse recording. BabyCam is specifically designed for baby monitoring and includes features like the ability to play music over the connection. SeeCiTV allows you to record using both the front and back cameras on your old phone, and WardenCam can store your recordings in Google Drive or Dropbox. There's also an open-source alternative called CameraLink.

Generic, standards-compliant webcams and IP cameras like IP Webcam for Android and DroidCam are a good approach if you're managing many cameras or mixing your cameraphone with other types of security cameras. Some IP camera applications include features like monitoring multiple cameras, monitoring cameras via television, casting to Google Cast-enabled devices, pan/tilt/zoom controls, and interoperability with other devices using open protocols.