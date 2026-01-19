The One Kitchen Item You Should Always Pick Up At The Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a world of mass-produced and cheaply-made goods, smart thrift shopping is becoming a valuable skill. You should know how to spot vintage dinnerware that you're lucky to find at a secondhand store, as well as well-made cookware. Never pass up on a copper pot or pan while thrifting, especially if it's in good condition.

This metal pot and pan material is pricey when bought brand-new because of its benefits for cooking. Copper material conducts heat significantly better than aluminum and steel, which are other common cookware metals. A Journal of Health, Population, and Nutrition study found that many strains of bacteria die from exposure to copper metal. A second study by the American Society for Microbiology corroborated these findings, saying that contact with a copper surface releases ions that cause this effect. These findings confirm that copper cookware is antimicrobial, giving it another edge over other metals.

When thrift shopping, it's possible to find exceptional quality copper cookware from reputable brands for less than $10. These are brag-worthy discoveries, considering that even Walmart's mini, lid-less copper pan costs over $40. Keep in mind that $40 is about the lowest price you'll find, and most high-end copper pots and pans cost between $250 to $500.