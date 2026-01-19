The One Kitchen Item You Should Always Pick Up At The Thrift Store
In a world of mass-produced and cheaply-made goods, smart thrift shopping is becoming a valuable skill. You should know how to spot vintage dinnerware that you're lucky to find at a secondhand store, as well as well-made cookware. Never pass up on a copper pot or pan while thrifting, especially if it's in good condition.
This metal pot and pan material is pricey when bought brand-new because of its benefits for cooking. Copper material conducts heat significantly better than aluminum and steel, which are other common cookware metals. A Journal of Health, Population, and Nutrition study found that many strains of bacteria die from exposure to copper metal. A second study by the American Society for Microbiology corroborated these findings, saying that contact with a copper surface releases ions that cause this effect. These findings confirm that copper cookware is antimicrobial, giving it another edge over other metals.
When thrift shopping, it's possible to find exceptional quality copper cookware from reputable brands for less than $10. These are brag-worthy discoveries, considering that even Walmart's mini, lid-less copper pan costs over $40. Keep in mind that $40 is about the lowest price you'll find, and most high-end copper pots and pans cost between $250 to $500.
How to find copper kitchen items at a thrift store and what to know
Keep an eye out for both copper pots and pans. The thicker and heavier they are, the more valuable they're likely to be. This metal material is naturally dense, so authentic pans are on the heavy side. Also look for identifying stamps on the outer base, handle, or sidewall of the cookware. Learn to recognize big names in metalworking to help identify real copper pieces. Some of the most popular luxury cookware brands are All-Clad, Le Creuset, and Hestan. However, there are many other smaller-name brands listed on the Vintage French Copper's extensive maker directory.
There are things to know when buying used copper cookware. Pots and pans may be stained with a heavy patina, but this is removable with Servaas Labs Inc Bar Keepers Friend® Cleanser & Polish and a sponge. However, there are also dangers when buying copper cookware, and a scratched interior lining isn't safe for cooking. On the bright side, exposed copper isn't the end of the world. Damaged pots and pans are still salvageable for decorative purposes, specifically accentuating rustic kitchen designs with a vintage touch. However, if a thrifter is determined to use them for cooking, there are professionals who specialize in retinning these materials to make them safe to use