Don't Throw Out Your Old Boots: Instead, Turn Them Into A Unique Birdhouse

Along with your boots, you'll need some supplies for your eco-friendly birdhouse. Pick up a box cutter, protectant like Minwax polyurethane spray, a drill, heavy duty glue, metal hangers like Navona S hooks, a piece of PVC pipe, a wood round, and a wood dowel. The round and pipe need to have the same circumference and should be slightly smaller than the boot. To protect birds from the rain, you'll also need a small chimney cap or other topper, like the Eyrosa bird feeder rain guard. Now you're ready to attract birds to your yard with this modern birdhouse DIY; all you've got to do is put it together.

Spray the boot with protectant, and let it dry. Glue the wood round to the bottom of the PVC pipe, and insert both. Cut an opening in the boot, and use your drill to continue the hole through the pipe. Glue on the wood dowel for a perch just under the doorway. Drill some holes in the top, and thread S hooks through to link the rain guard, or glue in the chimney cap.

Some crafters skip the PVC insert and use one wood plank as a cover and another as the base. Customize your boot bird feeder to suit the aesthetics of your garden with paint or ribbon, or by sticking on gemstones, faux flowers, or other embellishments. You'll have a truly unique spot for birds to come beautify your yard, and you saved a pair of boots from the landfill.