Hide Ugly Garden Hose Clutter With A Creative DIY Storage Solution

Before starting this DIY, you'll need to gather the necessary materials: a large flower pot of your choice, a drill, a 2-inch hole saw, and a ¼ to ½-inch drill bit. When choosing a flower pot, go big with one that has at least a 14-inch diameter. Pick a lightweight material like plastic, resin, or vinyl if you want an easier time drilling holes; this also makes it easier to maneuver the pot when a heavy hose is coiled up inside. One solid option is this Mainstays 14-inch Resin Self-Watering Planter, which sells for less than $10 at Walmart. The beauty of this basic planter is that it's large enough to hold hoses and basic in style, which means it can be painted and accessorized to your liking.

Even if your chosen pot already has a central drainage hole, you should drill some smaller, evenly spaced holes around the bottom's outer rim. This ensures rainwater has a pathway out, even if the pot is sitting on angled ground. The final step is to drill an exit hole for the garden hose. Use the 2-inch hole saw to carve a hole just above the base of the pot. This enables the spigot to connect to the hose that's hidden inside.

If you value function over aesthetics, your DIY stops here. That said, many people may not like the look of a bare plant pot among their landscaping. In that case, you can transform your pot into a home for artificial plants using long-stemmed plastic and vinyl foliage. If you want your faux plants to last in the sun and rain, seek out plants that are premade with UV protection — otherwise, make sure to weatherproof your artificial flowers and plants.