Erin Napier Swears By This Benjamin Moore Paint Color For A Perfectly Cozy Room

Though Erin Napier's favorite neutral paint color is Sherwin-Williams' Dover White, this isn't what the HGTV star chose for her kitchen's walls. Instead, the "Home Town" host went with Misty Air, a selection from Benjamin Moore's Off-White Collection. Like other creamy neutrals, this color looks especially nice with grays and browns yet complements a wide range of color palettes. It can also make a variety of spaces feel cozier than ever.

Napier especially loves how Misty Air draws attention to the warm Dover White accents in her kitchen. "I wanted the walls to be a time-worn cream that would contrast nicely with the Dover White trim, oven, and hood vent," she explained on the blog of Laurel Mercantile, one of the companies she owns with her husband, Ben, and a few friends. Misty Air also brings out toasty tones in the room's wood flooring and the shiny copper pots that hang above the stovetop. That's because it's a warm neutral rather than a cool one. Its warmth comes from its yellow-green undertones. People tend to associate yellowish undertones with the natural world, which may be why so many of us feel comfort in their presence.

Napier felt particularly comforted by Misty Air when it basked in the sunbeams flowing through her kitchen windows. "Misty Air, after many tests, read perfectly cozy and worn and creamy in the late afternoon sun in our kitchen," she noted in her blog post. This quality led Napier to chose Misty Air for her laundry room as well. After all, good vibes can go a long way when scrubbing a stubborn stain or washing your sixth load of the day.