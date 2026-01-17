Think Twice Before Salting A Neighbor's Sidewalk Without Asking This Winter — Here's Why

Clearing snow and ice from the sidewalks next to your house helps keep you, your neighbors, and other passersby safe by preventing slip-and-fall accidents. That's why many cities require homeowners to remove snow from these areas 12 to 24 hours after it falls. Some municipalities will also impose fines if you don't follow their rules about getting rid of sidewalk ice. Though tossing salt on a neighbor's sidewalk as you address your own property's ice may seem like the right thing to do, ask before barreling ahead. For starters, there are different types of salt used to melt sidewalk ice, and some are safer for pets and plants. Choosing the wrong one could harm a garden your neighbor spent hours nurturing or even a new puppy.

When it comes to melting sidewalk ice, your neighbors may not share your salting habits. In fact, they may prefer to treat sidewalks with a product that's not a salt at all. Sand, gravel, and cat litter all provide traction that reduces the risk of slipping without bringing sodium into the equation. In addition to being safer for animals and landscaping, they help keep sidewalk salt from polluting local waterways.

Some homeowners even avoid salt so they don't track it onto their new floors. Salt is particularly rough on wood floors, as it can cause white stains, scratches, and water damage. Plus, removing salt from hardwood floors is a multi-step process that involves vacuuming, spraying, and mopping. Your neighbors may even be paying a yard-maintenance company to deal with snow and ice on their sidewalks. In this case, your efforts may complicate the plan they've set up with these pros.