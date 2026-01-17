This Creative DIY Turns An Old Tree Stump Into A Cozy Getaway For Backyard Birds

When it comes to tree stumps, we tend to focus on figuring out how to get rid of them. And while you could spend an awful lot of time deciding which method is best for a tree stump's removal and how to dispose of it afterward, why not do something fun with it instead? Why not get wonderfully creative and DIY an old stump into a cozy getaway for your local songbird population?

Birds are naturally drawn to trees. Some, like woodpeckers, create their nests within the trunk, while most others collect an assortment of twigs and moss to make their nests high in the branches. Though what's left of the trunk in your backyard might not be as high up as they are normally used to, you can still turn the stump into a naturally chic bird feeder, bird bath, or even a birdhouse.

Depending on the number of stumps you have, you could do all three. Transforming the stump into a bird feeder or bath is by far the easiest option. You can either carve a bowl directly into the wood of the stump or build a pan feeder/bath out of materials you have at home and connect it to the top of the stump. Making a birdhouse is a little more involved, and we're going to highlight a few different ways you can DIY one out of your old tree stumps.