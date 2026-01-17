Goodbye To Traditional Tile Showers: The Moody Bathroom Trend Taking Over

Plenty of us have already said farewell to basic white subway tile, instead lining our showers with more interesting shapes, colors, patterns, and textured tiles. But now, some interior designers and DIYers are getting rid of tiles in showers altogether, instead opting for textured, grout-free wall treatments. For example, Homes & Gardens suggests that plaster finishes are gaining traction in bathrooms because they add depth and visual interest while creating a clean, continuous surface that feels both contemporary and timeless. Whatever the reason, basic tile looks are clearly on the way out in 2026.

While plaster finishes are one idea, there are a number of other ways to achieve a textured look in your bathroom, such as microcement, roman clay, and limewashing. The sudden shift to these more organic, textured walls is in keeping with upcoming interior design trends, which show a general move towards using raw, imperfect materials that feel lived-in, characterful, and warm; in December 2025, a Vogue article on interior design trends reported that "2026 will see us embracing the natural, the organic and the unapologetically fabulous."

Additionally, these wall treatments solve one seriously agitating and often fruitless task — you no longer have to worry about cleaning the grout in your shower. Whether you're keen to get rid of those outdated shower tiles or wondering how to add a little texture to your basic plaster walls, it's important to know the pros and cons of each type of texture for your bathroom.