Laundry-Folding Robot Steals The Spotlight With Groundbreaking CES Debut

If you're among the vast majority of people who hate doing laundry, the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) may have just the droids you've been looking for. Multiple laundry-folding robots were unveiled at the annual technology trade show in Las Vegas, including mech maids like Switchbot's Onero H1 and LG's CLOiD. Designed as humanoid household robots, both aim to reduce (or even eliminate) the time it takes to do common chores both inside and outside the laundry room. Although the speed and efficiency of these robot maids didn't entirely convince CES attendees, companies like LG are clearly leaning into AI-enabled home robotic systems as part of a broader trend toward life-changing smart home solutions.

"The LG CLOiD home robot is designed to naturally engage with and understand the humans it serves, providing an optimized level of household help," said Steve Baek, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company in a press release announcing the groundbreaking CES debut. "We will continue our relentless efforts to achieve our Zero Labor Home vision, making housework a thing of the past," he added. Whether you dread doing the laundry or there are other home maintenance tasks you hate even more, the idea of a "Zero Labor Home" may seem unlikely. But LG isn't the only major appliance brand to try it. And, as CNET's Editor at Large Bridget Carney told CBS News 24/7 after watching the CLOiD demonstration at CES, "I think we have to have a little patience, but I like to see that we're getting closer at making this a reality for folks who need a little assistance at home."