Joanna Gaines Makes A Bare White Box Dining Room Look Upscale With This Ceiling Choice

Ah, white. It's crisp and clean. This is probably why white walls continue to dominate interior design. They make any space feel bright, balanced, and polished. No matter if your style leans modern, classic, or pared-down, white acts like a quiet canvas that lets everything else in the room shine. It gives your furniture and artwork room to breathe instead of competing for attention. And, even better, it makes updating your home easy because you can change the mood of a room just by swapping pillows, art, or rugs without repainting. But if you want your white room to still feel as cozy as a cloud but still wish you could add some character without changing the color, HGTV's Joanna Gaines has an idea for you, but you might have to look up to spot it. Gaines transformed a dining room ceiling using painted wood slats to add color, depth, and interest.

On TikTok, Gaines shared a mini-renovation where the dining room was what she called "a plain, white box." With a limited budget, Gaines was looking for a creative way to keep the warm white, but add some dimension. To incorporate texture, she installed 1-inch-by-6-inch boards across the ceiling, leaving 4 inches of exposure between each one. She also added 4-inch crown molding. She painted the ceiling a light gray-white shade called Drawing Room and refreshed the walls with One Horn White, a "warm white with a light beige tint." "I love the ceiling," one commenter said.