New California Law Protects Renters: Your Landlord Must Now Provide These Two Things

The law exempts from the requirements any housing that has shared or communal cooking facilities, such as single-room occupancy units, residential hotels, and assisted living facilities. The bill also exempts "permanent supportive housing" designed to help those facing homelessness. But for all other types of units, the landlord will have to provide working stoves and refrigerators.

Maintaining appliances that see heavy tenant use can be costly, which is one of the reasons many landlords don't like to provide them. For example, the costs of fixing a refrigerator compressor or other high-use parts, like water dispensers, can run into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Those costs can add up, especially for landlords with multiple units. In recognition of this, the California law allows a tenant to provide and maintain their own refrigerator, which could be something you want to do if you've previously invested in a fancy (but stupidly complex) smart fridge. However, landlords cannot require you to provide your own fridge, and you cannot provide your own stove.

While the bill requires provided appliances to be in working order, it doesn't lay out a specific timeline for landlords to fix them other than the requirement that fridges or stoves that are part of a recall get replaced within 30 days. It is important to look at your lease to see what the process is for requesting maintenance on these and other appliances. And, if you aren't sure if your lease complies with the new law, you can seek help in California from local tenants rights organizations or legal aid centers.