Prevent Your Whites From Yellowing In The Wash With One Affordable Solution

White clothing, linens, and towels remain popular among most households. Not only does the color pair with just about any other hue, but it also tends to evoke a contemporary vibe. But oh, how this color is difficult to keep clean. Aside from the occasional stain, white fabrics also tend to turn yellow over time. One tried-and-true fix for yellowing whites may rest in an affordable bottle of Mrs. Stewart's Concentrated Liquid Bluing — but only when used as directed.

Before eliminating yellowish tones from white fabrics, it's important to first understand why this happens in the first place. There are actually blue undertones that make your whites appear white. These are added by companies via a process called "bluing," which helps fabrics look ultra-white when they reach stores. This all boils down to color science, as blue can cancel out the appearance of yellow.

So, if you've already ruled out sweat and other causes of yellow stains, you could be dealing with washed-out blue tones. This process causes the white fabric to appear slightly yellow all over. The goal of Mrs. Stewart's Bluing solution is to help restore the blue undertones in your garments, linens, and towels, thereby offsetting the appearance of yellow. This bluing technique is also the reason many laundry detergent companies historically used blue dyes in their products before switching to optical brighteners. Be aware, though, that this product does not remove yellow stains from clothing.