Hide Messy TV Cord Eyesores With A Seamless DIY Fix

Electronics are a big part of modern life. Along with our mobile phones, tablets, and computers, Nielsen Media Research reported in 2022 that the average American home has 2.3 television sets. Each of those TVs has a power cord plus others for cable and satellite signals, external speakers, DVD players, and the like. There are plenty of clever ways to hide and organize cords, however, and one method conceals them almost completely. You can do this job yourself in just an hour or two with a few tools and supplies, some of which you might already have on hand.

The most important tool you'll need for this fix is a cord hider, such as ECHOGEAR's TV Cord Hider or the Sanus 5-Piece Flat Screen TV Kit. In some cases, these products may come with a hole saw attachment to cut the correctly sized hole in your walls. A plastic grommet goes in that hole, through which cables can be passed from your TV into the wall. Another hole and grommet go close to the cable's source end, putting all the mess behind the scenes and leaving your living room, bedroom, or office free of messy TV cord eyesores.