Dollar Tree's Sleek Wooden Crate Makes Sink-Side Storage Cute And Affordable
The kitchen is a place that clutters so quickly because it's used so often. In fact, according to a poll carried out by OnePoll (via StudyFinds), the average American spends over an hour each day in the kitchen. Whether you're cooking, cleaning, or gathering with friends with a chat over drinks at the island, this room clearly gets a lot of use, which means that finding ways to help organize it will make life easier at cleanup time. Fortunately, with a little bit of creativity and a trip to your local Dollar Tree, you can think up some extra kitchen storage ideas to free up space – like a custom wood crate soap holder, for example.
For this DIY project, you'll need a Crafter's Square Wooden Crate with Handles. Costs vary for this product, but Dollar Tree's website lists the current price as $1.25, making it an incredibly affordable option. You should also get some wooden pieces for legs; you could pick up some Crafter's Square Wooden Peg Dolls from Dollar Tree, but, if they're not available, any small wooden pegs will do. You'll also need labels, paint, and any other embellishments you'd like to add to your crate. Once finished, the crate will be raised slightly by the pegs, and the whole thing can be painted to match your decor. You can then place your dish soap, and any other items sitting around the sink, inside it.
How to make your soap holder crate
As demonstrated by TikTok user @dollartree.hacks, begin by painting the crate and wooden legs the color of your choosing. You can also stain them for a more natural, antique-like look. Next, glue the legs onto the base of the wooden box and let them dry; if you prefer, you could use a double sided industrial strength tape for this.
Now comes the fun part: To decorate the crate, add a label and stencil on some pretty letters. You can also glue on a ribbon, rhinestones, or buttons. If you want to get even more creative, wrap the legs in jute rope for a coastal kitchen vibe, or tuck some faux fern fronds inside to add a botanical feel to your project. Finally, stand your soap bottle inside along with the drain plug, scrubbers, bottle brushes, and anything else you want to store inside it. Your sink-side area will now be clutter free and stylish — and all for no more than a few dollars. Even better, this DIY project is also suitable for bathrooms, making it the perfect solution for anyone who's looking for bathroom storage and organization ideas.