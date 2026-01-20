Dollar Tree's Sleek Wooden Crate Makes Sink-Side Storage Cute And Affordable

The kitchen is a place that clutters so quickly because it's used so often. In fact, according to a poll carried out by OnePoll (via StudyFinds), the average American spends over an hour each day in the kitchen. Whether you're cooking, cleaning, or gathering with friends with a chat over drinks at the island, this room clearly gets a lot of use, which means that finding ways to help organize it will make life easier at cleanup time. Fortunately, with a little bit of creativity and a trip to your local Dollar Tree, you can think up some extra kitchen storage ideas to free up space – like a custom wood crate soap holder, for example.

For this DIY project, you'll need a Crafter's Square Wooden Crate with Handles. Costs vary for this product, but Dollar Tree's website lists the current price as $1.25, making it an incredibly affordable option. You should also get some wooden pieces for legs; you could pick up some Crafter's Square Wooden Peg Dolls from Dollar Tree, but, if they're not available, any small wooden pegs will do. You'll also need labels, paint, and any other embellishments you'd like to add to your crate. Once finished, the crate will be raised slightly by the pegs, and the whole thing can be painted to match your decor. You can then place your dish soap, and any other items sitting around the sink, inside it.