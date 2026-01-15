The Forgotten Kitchen Liquid That Helps Pothos Plants Thrive

The easy-care pothos plant (Epipremmum aureum) is go-to greenery in many homes thanks to its lovely vines and hardiness, even under the palest of green thumbs. With its ivy-like leaves flowing down your bookcase or end table, the pothos can bring any space to life and generally needs only the most basic level of care. But if your reliable pothos has been looking a little bedraggled lately, you might want to give it a boost the next time you make a stir-fry.

Rice water, the milky liquid left behind after you wash pre-cooked rice, has long been touted by home gardeners as a useful natural fertilizer for houseplants, including pothos. YouTuber Nora's Gardening Journey swears by this method, saying that after applications, she saw "triple the growth, deeper green leaves and new vines popping up everywhere."

Science backs this up. A 2023 study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology outlined multiple uses for rice water, which — in addition to being used as traditional medicine for everything from backaches to skin rashes — has been shown to increase soil fertility and benefit plant growth. The leftover liquid from washing brown or white rice contains essential nutrients that you'd also find in any synthetic store-bought plant fertilizer. These include nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as other minerals, vitamins, sugar, and starch. Lots of plants love rice water, including orchids and many garden veggies. Pothos, too, can benefit from the nutrient boost in your leftover rice liquid — as long as you don't overdo it.