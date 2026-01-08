Why Experts Think You Should Avoid This Affordable Method To Remove Old Tree Stumps

It's tempting to look for simple and affordable solutions to your problems, especially when it comes to trees. Getting trees removed by professionals can be very expensive, and even then, they may leave unattractive stumps in your yard. You could certainly get the pros to come back and remove these for you, but that's even more money out the window. Many tout rock salt, which you can likely find in a 50-pound bag for under $10, as a good method for stump removal. However, John Snow, ISA-certified master arborist and senior urban and community forester at Tree Checkup, LLC (as well as the 2025-2026 president for the Florida Urban Forestry Council), explained to Hunker in an exclusive chat why this seemingly easy trick has more downsides than you might guess.

Using rock salt on a tree stump first requires you to cut the stump as close to the ground as possible using a chain saw. Next, you have to drill some holes, fill them with rock salt, and water the stump so the salt dissolves into the wood. The rock salt would work by "desiccating the stump and drawing moisture out of the tree stump," Snow said. But, he added, "it would be a slow process, taking months or even years for a larger stump."

The technique isn't guaranteed to work, either. "It's not a reliable method, and it won't magically make your tree stump disappear," Snow said. Beyond this, too, is a larger concern, as rock salt can be quite damaging to the surrounding natural landscape.