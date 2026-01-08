Why Experts Think You Should Avoid This Affordable Method To Remove Old Tree Stumps
It's tempting to look for simple and affordable solutions to your problems, especially when it comes to trees. Getting trees removed by professionals can be very expensive, and even then, they may leave unattractive stumps in your yard. You could certainly get the pros to come back and remove these for you, but that's even more money out the window. Many tout rock salt, which you can likely find in a 50-pound bag for under $10, as a good method for stump removal. However, John Snow, ISA-certified master arborist and senior urban and community forester at Tree Checkup, LLC (as well as the 2025-2026 president for the Florida Urban Forestry Council), explained to Hunker in an exclusive chat why this seemingly easy trick has more downsides than you might guess.
Using rock salt on a tree stump first requires you to cut the stump as close to the ground as possible using a chain saw. Next, you have to drill some holes, fill them with rock salt, and water the stump so the salt dissolves into the wood. The rock salt would work by "desiccating the stump and drawing moisture out of the tree stump," Snow said. But, he added, "it would be a slow process, taking months or even years for a larger stump."
The technique isn't guaranteed to work, either. "It's not a reliable method, and it won't magically make your tree stump disappear," Snow said. Beyond this, too, is a larger concern, as rock salt can be quite damaging to the surrounding natural landscape.
The major downside to removing a tree stump with rock salt
The very properties that enable rock salt to kill your tree stump will also impact the surrounding landscape. While speaking exclusively with Hunker, tree removal expert John Snow explained the major environmental downside to using rock salt as a method of tree stump removal.
"Rock salt consists of sodium chloride, which, at high concentrations, can 'burn' adjacent plants and make the treated area unusable for years to come," said Snow. Plants can absorb the rock salt chemicals in place of nutrients, resulting in long-term damage that can even lead to plant death.
You can't solve the problem by washing the salt away from the area, either. As Snow noted, "Trying to wash the area out by watering it can cause the high concentrations of salt to move either laterally across the soil surface or leach through the soil profile, contaminating other areas." The best solution, then, is to avoid using rock salt altogether.
Safer, more effective ways to remove an old tree stump
Another common (but less toxic) salt-based option for stump removal is epsom salts. They're not nearly as strong as rock salt, and therefore, as tree removal expert John Snow explained, they will take a very long time to work. However, if your tree stump isn't bothersome, this waiting period shouldn't be a major issue.
If you want to get rid of your tree stump a lot sooner, however, you could always take the burning route. Just use caution when you do this, as stump-burning ordinances vary from town to town. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when removing a tree stump is not checking your local burn laws. A hefty fine could follow an illegal burning. Plus, it's not really environmentally friendly, as it's very difficult to burn a tree stump without some kind of chemical accelerant.
By far the most effective way to remove a tree stump is a stump grinder. This machine grinds the stump down into wood chips, which will then return to the earth and decompose in the soil. You can have a professional come and do this, or you can do it yourself if you're comfortable handling heavy machinery.