Repurpose An Empty Juice Container Into Surprisingly Stylish Countertop Decor

The first step in your juice bottle DIY is to remove any labels from the bottle. Having a clean, paintable surface is important here, so you may need to take a few extra steps to remove any sticker residue from the plastic. Once the bottle is completely clean, cut off the top lip of the bottle where the lid would normally screw on. You can toss this extra bit of plastic in the recycle bin, but set the lid aside for future use. Later, you can turn the old plastic container lid into the cutest door decor. Before moving on to painting, inspect the top edge where you made the cut. If the edges feel sharp or uneven, lightly sand them down for safety.

Now it's time to paint. To ensure paint sticks to the bottle, consider rubbing the surface with a bit of sandpaper first to rough it up. Once sanded, there are nearly endless possibilities for painting and customizing your vase. In the TikTok video, the creator applies a base layer of white chalk paint. Once the paint dries, a paper towel is used to apply a layer of wood stain over the white base. The final result has a chic, wood-like appearance. If you prefer your bottle to look more like a ceramic piece, skip the wood stain and stick with a few layers of chalk paint instead. You can stop the DIY here or add other decorative touches like a jute rope bow or clay pieces. Then all that's left to do is fill your new vase with stylish flower arrangements that you'll want to display all year.