As of January 1, 2026, the state of Illinois has banned the sale of screw-base or bayonet-base compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), with plans to further ban the sale of pin-base bulbs and CFL tubes in January of 2027. Originally passed in 2024, Illinois' Clean Lighting Act made it one of several states to pass similar legislation. Some of the states with active bans include California, Maine, Colorado, and Minnesota, while other states have implemented planned bans or are awaiting pending legislation. To determine if your state has actively banned the sale of CFLs or has pending legislation, you can check out Pacific Energy Concepts tracking list.

But why the ban on CFLs in the first place? Many may remember that for a time, CFLs were previously touted as an environmentally friendly bulb, using 70% less energy than incandescent bulbs. However, small amounts of liquid mercury are inside fluorescent lights — this allows these bulbs to emit light so efficiently. When kept in tact, this mercury is not harmful. But when these bulbs are improperly disposed of or when they shatter, a small mercury vapor is released. (This may not be major cause for concern if you just have a single bulb break in your home; although you should follow the EPA's protocol for CFL cleanup and disposal if this does happen to you.)

However, when much of the population tosses their old bulbs in the landfill rather than a recycling center, they can release mercury in mass, potentially creating devastating environmental consequences and hazards to human health as it leaches into water systems and soil. If you don't opt to eat sushi often because of fear of mercury buildup, you can understand why you don't want it in your drinking water. To prevent this, some states, like Illinois, are choosing to halt the sales of CFLs altogether.