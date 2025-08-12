Still Using CFL Light Bulbs? Here's Why You Should Stop

Compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFL) were born during the oil crisis that began in 1973. They became popular by the 2010s, when concerns about energy efficiency as a way to combat climate change rose and federal regulations required more efficient light bulbs. CFLs are indeed far more efficient than traditional bulbs, but there are even more efficient bulbs that have made CFLs obsolete. Money-saving interests alone should give you reason to stop using CFLs. Concerns about the safety of CFLs should make you concerned about what to do with them after you stop using them.

Lighting accounts for about 15% of an average home's electricity use. With the average monthly electric bill of $136.84 in the U.S. in 2023 (per the U.S. Energy Information Administration), that's over $20 a month spent on lighting alone. A CFL can produce the same amount of light as a traditional incandescent bulb but use 75% less energy and last 10 times longer. The switch was an obvious one from a financial point of view, though not everyone liked the screw shape of some of the bulbs.

Then along came light-emitting diodes (LED) bulbs, which last four times longer than CFL bulbs (and 25 times longer than incandescent ones). You can put an LED light bulb on a dimmer switch, and LEDs are cool to the touch, unlike CFL bulbs. It was the case of one new technology replacing another, like smartphones replacing cellphones which replaced landlines. Today, LEDs provide half (48%) of lighting in homes, double what CFLs provide. From an energy efficiency perspective, CFLs are going the way of the film camera and movies on DVD. It's time to stop using them and switch to LEDs and here's why.