The One Tree You Should Prune In January For Stronger, Healthier Spring Growth

Many think of gardening as a warm-season hobby, but depending on the plants in your yard, gardening can be a year-round task. For example, there are a handful of common trees you can prune in the winter so they flourish in spring. Beech trees (Fagus spp.) are a great example of this. When pruned properly in January, your beech trees will be prettier, healthier, and more resistant to pests by the time spring rolls around.

Beech trees are deciduous, meaning they drop their leaves in the fall. Technically, once this happens, you are free to start pruning. However, waiting until January, when sap production has slowed significantly, will leave your tree less vulnerable to sap-eating pests.

Appearance-wise, beech trees boast smooth, thin bark and often get confused with birch trees (Betula spp.). If you're wondering about the difference between birch wood and beech wood trees, you'll find more similarities than differences. For example, both varieties are beloved for their beautiful canopies, which need to be pruned in a certain way to remain healthy.