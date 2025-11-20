10 Common Trees You Should Be Pruning In Winter So They Flourish In Spring

Whether you're using them for ornamental landscaping, growing fruit, creating shade, or all three, trees play an enormous role in the design of your yard. And you don't have to get exotic with your choices in order to create an interesting landscape. Indeed, common and native trees do an excellent job at providing depth, height, and color to your yard, and they're arguably more eco-friendly, too. As such, you'll want to make sure you're taking excellent care of them — and pruning your trees in winter will ensure that they flourish in the spring.

Pruning ensures long-lasting vitality for a tree. By removing unnecessary, dead, or sick branches, you open it up to air and light, allowing it to focus its energy on producing more leaves and fruit. The key to this practice, though, is knowing how and when to prune your trees. For example, all of the trees on this list greatly benefit from winter pruning. They go dormant during this period, meaning that they have dropped their leaves and stopped growing. The visibility of the branches and cold conditions are also ideal; you can see where to cut, and you don't have to worry about pests or diseases, thus giving each tree plenty of time to heal.