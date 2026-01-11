The Worst Dishwasher Brand To Avoid, Backed By Consistently Poor User Reviews

Few things in life will test your patience like a stack of crusty plates piling up on the kitchen counter because your practically brand-new dishwasher has already bitten the dust. When they're humming quietly in the background, a dishwasher can reclaim precious time and make meal cleanup feel effortless. However, the minute one springs a leak, refuses to dry, or stops mid-cycle, it doesn't take long until you're deep diving into messy suds, troubleshooting forums, or warranty calls. For most homeowners, choosing a new dishwasher comes down to balancing price with features. From adjustable racks to whisper-quiet operation, energy efficiency to fingerprint-resistant materials, it can be hard to know whether the model you pick will be a reliable workhorse or a chronic disappointment. But there's one brand you should avoid at all costs. Electrolux consistently receives terrible reviews from hundreds of users who say they've had nothing but problems with the brand's appliances.

Founded in 1919, the Swedish appliance giant has grown into one of the world's biggest home appliance manufacturers, selling a huge selection of products under Electrolux, Frigidaire, and other brand names you probably recognize. Despite the range, Electrolux dishwasher reviews skew heavily negative, with abysmal scores on TrustPilot and Consumer Affairs. Although you can find a few Electrolux dishwasher models through authorized retailers for around $1,000, many have been discontinued by the company leaving customers to wonder if any of them are worth the risk. From entry-level to higher-end options, these dishwashers consistently leave owners so frustrated that some might argue hand-washing (or even investing in disposable paper plates) could be less stressful than rolling the dice on one of the poorly-rated appliances.