The Worst Dishwasher Brand To Avoid, Backed By Consistently Poor User Reviews
Few things in life will test your patience like a stack of crusty plates piling up on the kitchen counter because your practically brand-new dishwasher has already bitten the dust. When they're humming quietly in the background, a dishwasher can reclaim precious time and make meal cleanup feel effortless. However, the minute one springs a leak, refuses to dry, or stops mid-cycle, it doesn't take long until you're deep diving into messy suds, troubleshooting forums, or warranty calls. For most homeowners, choosing a new dishwasher comes down to balancing price with features. From adjustable racks to whisper-quiet operation, energy efficiency to fingerprint-resistant materials, it can be hard to know whether the model you pick will be a reliable workhorse or a chronic disappointment. But there's one brand you should avoid at all costs. Electrolux consistently receives terrible reviews from hundreds of users who say they've had nothing but problems with the brand's appliances.
Founded in 1919, the Swedish appliance giant has grown into one of the world's biggest home appliance manufacturers, selling a huge selection of products under Electrolux, Frigidaire, and other brand names you probably recognize. Despite the range, Electrolux dishwasher reviews skew heavily negative, with abysmal scores on TrustPilot and Consumer Affairs. Although you can find a few Electrolux dishwasher models through authorized retailers for around $1,000, many have been discontinued by the company leaving customers to wonder if any of them are worth the risk. From entry-level to higher-end options, these dishwashers consistently leave owners so frustrated that some might argue hand-washing (or even investing in disposable paper plates) could be less stressful than rolling the dice on one of the poorly-rated appliances.
Hundreds of customers hate their Electrolux dishwashers
There are several reasons Electrolux dishwashers have earned such a notorious reputation. Failures run the gamut from faulty control panels and malfunctioning spray arms to more serious structural and quality control issues. "Sub standard quality and not fit for purpose. Failed after three years," one reviewer wrote on TrustPilot. "The buttons on the top control panel are cracking. The quality of the product is terrible," said another. Others report circulation pumps failing in the first few weeks or months. One owner even reported persistent mold problems, a sign of seal or drainage issues. Sure, with a little elbow grease you can remove mold and mildew from the interior of a dishwasher but when multiple reviewers call their Electrolux the "worst dishwasher ever," it's clear that cleanup isn't the real concern.
Facing recurring breakdowns, many owners have also experienced frustrating repair experiences. Across platforms, including Electrolux's own website, people complain about dismissive agents, long hold times, multiple service visits, costly repairs, and lingering problems. "I have had the repairman to my house 12 times for this dishwasher in the past year. I now have him on my speed dial. Did I mention that my dishwasher is only 2 years old?," a furious user wrote in a review before calling the appliance investment a "complete waste of money and time."
Electrolux isn't the only appliance manufacturer you should avoid. Samsung is another unreliable kitchen brand our expert warns against putting in your home. If you're in the market for a new dishwasher, remember that real user reviews matter as much (or more!) than features and price.