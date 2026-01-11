Woman's Smart & Space-Saving IKEA Solution Keeps Any Small Bathroom Clutter-Free
Not everyone has a big. luxurious bathroom. Frankly, a lot of us have a small one, which means it's probably lacking an abundance of storage space. According to Cedreo, full bathrooms in the U.S. typically start at around 40 square feet in size. This can make things tricky, especially if you have a slew of beauty products and essentials, or share a bathroom with multiple people. If you're in need of a solution to tame all the clutter, IKEA's SKÅDIS pegboard might be able to lend a hand.
The pegboard comes in three sizes, the largest of which is 30 inches wide and 22 inches high. Although it's very simple looking, the items you add to it can help with sneaking extra storage space into your home. TikTok user @raz.kassam showed how she was able to clean the clutter off her countertops by installing the $30 board and utilizing the accessories. It's a great hack for a small bathroom or anywhere else that could use organizational assistance. IKEA sells the SKÅDIS 7-piece accessories set for $15. It includes a small shelf, container, hooks, and clips, which can all be secured to the board without tools.
You can also purchase the accessories separately. They include baskets, containers with lids, elastic cords, and even a Magazine Holder for reading material. Attach them to the pegboard, and they can keep all of your bathroom items sorted. It's completely customizable, too, as you can pick any combination of items and set the board up however you like. If you have the wall space, it's possible to hang multiple boards for an even bigger organizer.
Make bathroom clutter a thing of the past with the pegboard
It's no wonder small bathrooms can easily become cluttered — between makeup, hair tools, skincare products, necessities, and more. However, it can help if everything has its own designated spot. Start by going through your bathroom items and tossing anything that's old and expired. Create an area for items that can be donated and another for things that don't belong in the bathroom at all. The rest is what you're keeping. Separate those items into categories and decide which pegboard accessory would work best for them. For example, the plastic containers with lids could hold bandages, cotton swabs, and floss picks.
@raz.kassam
When I came across this @IKEACanada hack, I knew it was exactly what our bathroom needed to clear up my tiny counter and keep everything organized! #organizedhome #bathroomorganization #smallspace #smallspaceorganization #ikea #ikeahack #ikeatok #organization #organizedhome
Hang the board on an empty wall in your bathroom where it makes the most sense. Then, start filling it up. Add a shelf to store lotions, perfumes, or nail polishes. Use cords to secure products in tubes, such as toothpaste, against the pegboard, and attach hooks to hang necklaces, hair accessories, and a spare loofah. Display a few decorative items to make it both charming and practical. Even if you use the pegboard for only one specific category, like creating a makeup station, it could save room for your other items in a cabinet or drawer (especially ones you don't want out in the open). Keep in mind that there are other small space organizing tips as well!