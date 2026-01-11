Woman's Smart & Space-Saving IKEA Solution Keeps Any Small Bathroom Clutter-Free

Not everyone has a big. luxurious bathroom. Frankly, a lot of us have a small one, which means it's probably lacking an abundance of storage space. According to Cedreo, full bathrooms in the U.S. typically start at around 40 square feet in size. This can make things tricky, especially if you have a slew of beauty products and essentials, or share a bathroom with multiple people. If you're in need of a solution to tame all the clutter, IKEA's SKÅDIS pegboard might be able to lend a hand.

The pegboard comes in three sizes, the largest of which is 30 inches wide and 22 inches high. Although it's very simple looking, the items you add to it can help with sneaking extra storage space into your home. TikTok user @raz.kassam showed how she was able to clean the clutter off her countertops by installing the $30 board and utilizing the accessories. It's a great hack for a small bathroom or anywhere else that could use organizational assistance. IKEA sells the SKÅDIS 7-piece accessories set for $15. It includes a small shelf, container, hooks, and clips, which can all be secured to the board without tools.

You can also purchase the accessories separately. They include baskets, containers with lids, elastic cords, and even a Magazine Holder for reading material. Attach them to the pegboard, and they can keep all of your bathroom items sorted. It's completely customizable, too, as you can pick any combination of items and set the board up however you like. If you have the wall space, it's possible to hang multiple boards for an even bigger organizer.