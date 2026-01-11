Quartz, Marble, And Granite Countertops: Here's Which Is Actually The Most Durable
If you're searching for how to pick kitchen countertop materials, you've got your work cut out for you. There is a world of options out there, and you'll need to weigh things like aesthetics, maintenance, cost, and more. One important factor to focus on as you select your material is its durability, especially in the kitchen. Countertops get a lot of use, and if you choose a weak material, you'll regret it later.
Quartz, marble, and granite are three of the most common countertop materials you'll likely come across, and all three have plenty of positive features. When it comes to durability between these three heavy hitters, however, quartz is the winner. We've decided to compile all of the research for you to help determine why it comes out on top.
When comparing the durability of quartz, marble, and granite, marble quickly falls to the bottom of the list as the least durable. Don't get us wrong, it's a gorgeous countertop material, and if you aren't concerned with price or maintenance and want some high-end luxury, then marble is your pal. Otherwise, the durability race comes down to quartz and granite. Though it's neck and neck, quartz ends up winning by a hair due to its slightly easier maintenance and high durability.
Quartz wins for most durable, by a little
With marble out of the running, let's focus on why quartz has the advantage. Granite is a natural stone made from hot magma, so you can bet it's pretty tough. It scores high when it comes to heat resistance, doing well up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Though it's durable, it can chip and dent under heavy impact. It's also porous, making it susceptible to moisture and stains, which requires it to be sealed regularly.
Quartz, on the other hand, is known to be a slightly harder material and isn't porous, so it won't require sealing to prevent moisture and stain issues. Quartz's one drawback is that it's less heat-resistant than granite, managing only temps around 185 degrees Fahrenheit. Though this might pose an issue, it could be less so in the kitchen, where hot pots and pans are usually kept on the stove, versus bathroom countertops, where you're more likely to have hot items like straighteners or curlers directly on the surface.
Considering all the facts, we'd say it's clear that quartz comes out on top as the most durable. It's also deemed the best countertop material for your kitchen, according to the Property Brothers, if that helps seal your decision at all. If you decide to pull the trigger on this material, rest assured, there are quartz countertop colors that will work with any style. White quartz with wood accents creates sophisticated warmth, while quartz with more contrasting veins (like Brittanicca) can pair well with darker colors for a moodier space.