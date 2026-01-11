Quartz, Marble, And Granite Countertops: Here's Which Is Actually The Most Durable

If you're searching for how to pick kitchen countertop materials, you've got your work cut out for you. There is a world of options out there, and you'll need to weigh things like aesthetics, maintenance, cost, and more. One important factor to focus on as you select your material is its durability, especially in the kitchen. Countertops get a lot of use, and if you choose a weak material, you'll regret it later.

Quartz, marble, and granite are three of the most common countertop materials you'll likely come across, and all three have plenty of positive features. When it comes to durability between these three heavy hitters, however, quartz is the winner. We've decided to compile all of the research for you to help determine why it comes out on top.

When comparing the durability of quartz, marble, and granite, marble quickly falls to the bottom of the list as the least durable. Don't get us wrong, it's a gorgeous countertop material, and if you aren't concerned with price or maintenance and want some high-end luxury, then marble is your pal. Otherwise, the durability race comes down to quartz and granite. Though it's neck and neck, quartz ends up winning by a hair due to its slightly easier maintenance and high durability.