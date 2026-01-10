Say Goodbye To Yellow Stains On Clothes & Pillows: 5 Budget Products Reviewers Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Yellow stains are amongst the most frustrating to deal with in the never-ending battle against laundry woes. Often the result of oxidized deposits left behind from sweat, hard water, cosmetic products, and protein-based stains, you'll commonly find these on light-colored clothing and your pillows. Typically, a basic wash in detergent and warm water just won't cut it against many yellow stains, but don't throw out those yellow-stained pillowcases yet.
You don't even need to clutter up your laundry cupboard with yet another expensive product that only solves one problem to effectively get rid of yellow stains. After extensive research across multiple websites and customer reviews, we found five products that not only do an amazing job at removing yellow stains left behind by a number of sources but also won't break the bank.
Unlike standard detergents, these formulas are designed to tackle set-in discoloration at a chemical level, whether it's a basic laundry booster, spot treatment, or all-in-one stain-fighting detergent. We've gathered reviews from real-life customers, done a cost-per-ounce breakdown for each product, researched why each product works well, and determined which application each is best suited to. Whether you're dealing with sweat-stained T-shirts or yellowing pillows, this guide is for anyone who wants visible results with simple techniques and without expensive products.
Best all-in-one detergent with stain remover: Arm & Hammer Plus Oxi Clean
While the average laundry detergent may not be formulated to tackle those pesky yellow stains, customers swear by Arm & Hammer Plus Oxi Clean liquid detergent. With over 900 five-star reviews on Home Depot, you can rest assured that this product is extremely reliable. One customer writes, "I have 3 kids and they get tons of stains from playing outside and this detergent really helps to keep their clothes looking fresh and clean. ... It makes them smell so fresh and gets rid of any icky sweat stains." Currently listed for about $15.00, this detergent works out to be just $0.09 per fluid ounce.
Best sprayable formula: Shout Advanced Gel
Often, the greatest defense against yellow stains is treating them before they ever hit the laundry basket. But it pays to have a product around that can handle both new and set-in stains, like the ones that might be making your favorite pillow look worse for wear. Over 1,200 Walmart shoppers rate the Shout Advanced Gel as a 5-star, must-have product, citing its incredible ability to remove even deep-set, dried stains and its astonishingly low price. Available for under $5.00, this product rings in at just $0.22 per fluid ounce.
Best for urine and sweat stains: Nature's Miracle Laundry Boost
Available as an in-wash solution or spot treatment spray, Nature's Miracle is a top choice for anyone dealing with the daily stains that come with owning pets, such as urine, vomit, and sweat, which are some of the common causes of yellow stains. It's formulated with enzymes, which are microscopic organisms that break down protein-based stains. On Chewy, the in-wash treatment works out to $0.30 per fluid ounce, while the spot treatment is $0.34 per fluid ounce. Both products' reviews have more than 80% five stars, with customers calling it "a miracle for sure."
Best budget-friendly oxygen bleach: 365 by Whole Foods Market Oxygen Whitening Powder
While there are a lot of brands that make a big deal of their special formulations for color-safe bleach, they are all really just oxygen bleach. But you can absolutely buy this product on its own to save big. One of the best values is 365 Whole Foods Market on Amazon; with a 4.5/5-star rating and available for under $7.00, this 32-ounce container costs just $0.20 per ounce. To combat yellow stains, you can use it as a pre-wash soak, put it in your washing machine, or make your own oxygen bleach stain-fighting spot treatment with water.
Best budget product that's already in your cabinet: 3% hydrogen peroxide
The only thing that's better than cheap is free, and if you have a bottle of hydrogen peroxide in your medicine cabinet, then you already have everything you need to get rid of yellow stains. Hydrogen peroxide is essentially the liquid form of oxygen bleach, and can work as a color-safe bleach on many fabrics. If you don't already have some, you can snag a bottle of Amazon Basics hydrogen peroxide for under $6.00, which makes it a great value at just $0.18 per fluid ounce. Customers report using it on carpets and laundry and getting great results.
How We Selected Products
To identify the best budget-friendly solutions for removing yellow stains from clothes and pillows, we focused on products with low upfront prices and strong value based on cost per ounce. All selections were required to have consistently high customer ratings across major retailers, with reviews highlighting the effectiveness on yellowing caused by sweat, food stains, pets, etc. We also considered different areas where stains might occur so we could find products intended for a variety of applications, including in-wash treatments, spot cleaners, and soaking agents. These final picks balance affordability, versatility, and proven real-world performance.