Fast Growing, Cold Hardy, And Colorful: This Fruit Tree Is A Must-Have For Your Yard

Fruit grown in your very own yard is as fresh as it gets. Plus, many fruit trees support local pollinators with their flowers. If you live somewhere with long and frigid winters, your growing season may be too short for fruit that needs lots of mild weather to develop properly. In this situation, search for fruit trees that tolerate chilly conditions. Exploring lesser-known options can be especially fruitful — and not just in the figurative sense. One is mulberry (Morus spp.), a fast-growing tree with sweet, colorful fruits that look like blackberries. Fortunately, it doesn't share blackberry bushes' least endearing qualities: thorns that scratch your arms as you harvest the fruit and a reputation for taking over flower gardens, play areas, and other off-limits spots in their attempts to form colonies.

Mulberry trees are relatively easy to cultivate, but some species are more cold-hardy than others. For instance, the coldest weather Himalayan mulberry trees (Morus macroura) can handle is found in USDA hardiness zone 7, which includes most of Kentucky and Virginia. Meanwhile, red mulberry trees (Morus rubra) are hardy in zones 4 through 9, so they can manage the deep freezes of Maine's northernmost tip.

A mulberry may be a good fit for your yard if you're looking to boost its aesthetic appeal or attract birds without a feeder. This tree will add visual interest to your landscape with white or pink flowers in the spring and vibrant yellow leaves in the fall. Its branches often twist into interesting shapes, too. Many mulberry caretakers also appreciate the tree's large canopy, which has an attractive, rounded shape that provides a wealth of summertime shade.