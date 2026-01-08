Reduce Dust In The Winter By Ditching This One Common Habit
During winter, there's less fresh air flowing through your house from windows and doors being opened. Keeping them closed is a good way to stay warm, but it also means that dust can build up quickly. There are habits you can get into, like the German practice of lüften, but there's also a bad habit you can ditch to cut back on the amount of dust accumulating in your home. Stop leaving your HVAC filter in place for months without changing it!
It's easy to forget about your HVAC filter, especially if your vents are in inconvenient locations or you aren't really sure what HVAC systems do for your home. It's also true that changing your filter too often could be wasteful. However, you do need to change it regularly, otherwise it will become clogged with dust and be unable to function properly. You should be replacing your filter every one to three months, depending on the type of filter you have. Fiberglass filters need to be changed more often, while pleated filters are more effective and don't need to be changed as often.
If you've gotten into the habit of ignoring your air vents and aren't sure when the filters were last changed, a visual inspection should help you determine when exactly to change them. If the filter is still mostly white or there's only a thin layer of dust, you can wait a bit longer to replace it. If there's more dust than white space, you should start preparing to replace it soon. If there's a thick layer of dust on the filter, you're probably overdue for a replacement.
How to replace your HVAC filter
Before you take your old filter out, make sure you have a fresh one in the correct size on hand. You may also want to set down an old towel or drop cloth of some kind to catch any loose dust that might fall off your filter. Next, turn off the system so it isn't running while you have the vent open, then remove the vent cover. Depending on the type of vent cover and system you have, you may need a screwdriver to remove the cover, or there may be a simpler latch system holding it in place. While you're replacing the filter, now is a good time to clean the vent covers as well to give your HVAC system a fully fresh start.
Gently remove the old filter and set it to the side. It's a good idea to move slowly so you don't knock dust loose, but it isn't the end of the world if some falls off. Remove any plastic wrapping on the new filter (leaving the cardboard frame around the edges), then set it into place in your vent. Make sure the filter is facing the right way. There should be a marking on the cardboard frame indicating which direction air should flow through it. You want the arrow to point into the vent. Reattach the vent cover, then clean up any dust that was scattered during the process. You can turn your HVAC system back on and enjoy clean, dust-free air!