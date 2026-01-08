Reduce Dust In The Winter By Ditching This One Common Habit

During winter, there's less fresh air flowing through your house from windows and doors being opened. Keeping them closed is a good way to stay warm, but it also means that dust can build up quickly. There are habits you can get into, like the German practice of lüften, but there's also a bad habit you can ditch to cut back on the amount of dust accumulating in your home. Stop leaving your HVAC filter in place for months without changing it!

It's easy to forget about your HVAC filter, especially if your vents are in inconvenient locations or you aren't really sure what HVAC systems do for your home. It's also true that changing your filter too often could be wasteful. However, you do need to change it regularly, otherwise it will become clogged with dust and be unable to function properly. You should be replacing your filter every one to three months, depending on the type of filter you have. Fiberglass filters need to be changed more often, while pleated filters are more effective and don't need to be changed as often.

If you've gotten into the habit of ignoring your air vents and aren't sure when the filters were last changed, a visual inspection should help you determine when exactly to change them. If the filter is still mostly white or there's only a thin layer of dust, you can wait a bit longer to replace it. If there's more dust than white space, you should start preparing to replace it soon. If there's a thick layer of dust on the filter, you're probably overdue for a replacement.