Say Goodbye To Dusty Air Vent Covers With These Kitchen Staples

Keeping your air vents clean comes with some important benefits. It saves you money, keeps your air fresh, and cleaning your A/C vent can make your home cooler. The vent cover may not seem like a very important part of the system, but it can end up with a lot of dust and grime stuck to it. As the air passes through the vent, that dust can be blown back into your air or sucked further into the duct system, neither of which is great.

Luckily, cleaning a vent cover is simple. Before you get started, you should check how the cover is attached and make sure you have the appropriate tool. While you can just wipe down the cover, you'll be able to clean it more effectively if you remove it. Next, gather your supplies. All you need is your favorite kitchen soap, some vinegar, a soft brush or cloth, and a tub or similar container. You can use cleaning vinegar if you want, but plain white vinegar will also work. Most vent covers can be cleaned this way, but there is an exception. Wooden vent covers should be cleaned with a soft, damp cloth and kept as dry as possible, since wood can absorb liquids. Vent covers made from metal or plastic, however, are great candidates for this cleaning method.