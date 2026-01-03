Most People Set Their Thermostat Wrong In Winter — Here's The Best Nighttime Temperature

As winter temperatures continue to drop, snow starts falling, and you find yourself grabbing for the thickest sweaters in the closet, your home becomes a wonderful and warm respite from the bone-deep chill of seasonal weather. And though it can be tempting to crank the heat when the outdoor temp plummets, it's common knowledge that the ideal heater temperature for winter days is to set your thermostat right around 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the perfect zone for optimizing comfort without blowing your energy efficiency. So does that mean you should just set it and forget it for the duration of the winter? Actually, no — for two main reasons, it's advised you adjust your thermostat's settings to a lower temperature at night.

By lowering the temp on cold winter nights, you create an ideal sleep environment to promote sustained, deep rest, according to the National Sleep Foundation. In addition, dropping the overnight thermostat settings while you snooze is an eco-friendly heating winter tip that can help you save money on your energy bills over the course of the coldest season. That's because dropping the thermostat at night shrinks the difference between your indoor temperature and the air outside, slowing heat loss and reducing how often your heater kicks on. So, for both your personal coziness and wallet straining under rising energy costs, the 60 to 67-degree range is the right setting on all fronts. Let's dive into the details of why this temperature zone supports both your sleeping habits and energy output during those impossibly frigid winter nights.