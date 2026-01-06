The Dollar Tree Dawn Powerwash Dish Soap Dupe Everyone Is Obsessed With

Washing the dishes, especially by hand, is a chore that few of us enjoy. Whether it causes a sensory issue or is just another monotonous, time-consuming task on a long list of daily to-do's, most of us would rather avoid it. Certain products, like the Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Soap Spray, for example, are designed to make washing the dishes a little easier and more efficient. If you've been curious about the spray but can't swallow the price, then the Brillo Basics Dishwashing Soap Spray — available at Dollar Tree — is a more affordable dupe, and the internet is already obsessed with it.

The Dawn Powerwash spray has been around for a minute, and the commercials convinced many of us that we needed to have the soap in the fancy spray bottle. At Dollar tree you can pick up a 16-ounce bottle of the popular dish washing spray for $5. The Brillo dishwashing spray, on the other hand, comes in a 10-ounce bottle and costs only $1.50 — a fraction of the price. Of course, simply having a lower price point doesn't automatically make one product work better than the other, but according to online buzz, the Brillo spray brings more to the table than just savings.