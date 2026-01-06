The Dollar Tree Dawn Powerwash Dish Soap Dupe Everyone Is Obsessed With
Washing the dishes, especially by hand, is a chore that few of us enjoy. Whether it causes a sensory issue or is just another monotonous, time-consuming task on a long list of daily to-do's, most of us would rather avoid it. Certain products, like the Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Soap Spray, for example, are designed to make washing the dishes a little easier and more efficient. If you've been curious about the spray but can't swallow the price, then the Brillo Basics Dishwashing Soap Spray — available at Dollar Tree — is a more affordable dupe, and the internet is already obsessed with it.
The Dawn Powerwash spray has been around for a minute, and the commercials convinced many of us that we needed to have the soap in the fancy spray bottle. At Dollar tree you can pick up a 16-ounce bottle of the popular dish washing spray for $5. The Brillo dishwashing spray, on the other hand, comes in a 10-ounce bottle and costs only $1.50 — a fraction of the price. Of course, simply having a lower price point doesn't automatically make one product work better than the other, but according to online buzz, the Brillo spray brings more to the table than just savings.
What the internet is saying about Brillo dishwashing spray
In addition to making one of the most hated chores less stressful and costing less per fluid ounce, the Brillo spray performs just as well as the Dawn spray when it comes to washing dishes — at least according to online accounts. Instagram user @lizfenwickdiy, who claims the Dawn Powerwash is her go-to, was impressed with Brillo's dishwashing capabilities. The social media influencer also found that the spray worked great to clean the glass cooktop on her stove. Commenters agreed, with some claiming they always try to scoop up two bottles at a time. Other social media users raved about the pleasant scent and thick lather that the Brillo spray offers.
Ultimately, for just $1.50, it's worth giving the Brillo spray a try if you've been curious about it. However, if you're looking to truly cut costs, don't toss that empty spray bottle out when you're done. Instead, save the bottle and refill it most of the way with water, adding in a few spoonfuls of regular dish soap and rubbing alcohol to closely mimic the branded dish washing sprays. You could also eliminate the need to buy soap all together and simply wash your dishes with baking soda and vinegar as well. If you don't have the time for homemade remedies, there are also a range of other dish washing sprays you can try. At Dollar Tree specifically, you can also find Ultra Foaming Dish Spray and Homebright Free & Clear Foaming Dish Spray which are both the same size and price as the Brillo spray.