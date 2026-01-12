The Unexpected Benefits Of Keeping A Pothos Plant Close To Your Bed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Putting some plants near your bed can not only liven up your bedroom with fragrant and aesthetic greenery, but can also have the added benefit of delivering fresher air all night. The easy-care and pretty golden pothos plant is one particular bedside plant that might just be the ticket to a dreamier night of sleep.

Indoor air can be full of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, that are emitted from dozens of household sources like cleaning products, aerosols, and paints, and they can interrupt your sleep by causing respiratory irritation, headaches, and even long-term organ damage. Luckily, the pretty pothos may be able to combat some of this, giving you a restful sleep.

An oft-cited 1988 NASA study showed that some plants could remove such toxins from the air, and the golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum, formerly Scindapsus aureus) performed well at removing formaldehyde (a VOC) in controlled experiments. More recent and targeted studies, including a 2005 IEEJ Transactions on Sensors and Micromachines study, have shown this popular indoor plant is effective at removing VOCs. However, the American Lung Association points out that counting on plants to scrub your air can be a bit overstated. So, while it may not fix everything, if you're looking for a new bedside plant to help you sleep more easily, golden pothos is a good choice.