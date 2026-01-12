The Unexpected Benefits Of Keeping A Pothos Plant Close To Your Bed
Putting some plants near your bed can not only liven up your bedroom with fragrant and aesthetic greenery, but can also have the added benefit of delivering fresher air all night. The easy-care and pretty golden pothos plant is one particular bedside plant that might just be the ticket to a dreamier night of sleep.
Indoor air can be full of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, that are emitted from dozens of household sources like cleaning products, aerosols, and paints, and they can interrupt your sleep by causing respiratory irritation, headaches, and even long-term organ damage. Luckily, the pretty pothos may be able to combat some of this, giving you a restful sleep.
An oft-cited 1988 NASA study showed that some plants could remove such toxins from the air, and the golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum, formerly Scindapsus aureus) performed well at removing formaldehyde (a VOC) in controlled experiments. More recent and targeted studies, including a 2005 IEEJ Transactions on Sensors and Micromachines study, have shown this popular indoor plant is effective at removing VOCs. However, the American Lung Association points out that counting on plants to scrub your air can be a bit overstated. So, while it may not fix everything, if you're looking for a new bedside plant to help you sleep more easily, golden pothos is a good choice.
Easy care for a helpful plant
Golden pothos is not only good for your air, it is a pretty plant that will cascade out of its pot with evergreen leaves reminiscent of ivy, creating a relaxing bedroom to help you get great sleep. Its heart-shaped leaves come in a variety of shades of green, depending on the particular cultivar, from chartreuse to deep emerald. This trailing plant can grow up to 10 feet, so place it up high for full effect, or trim it shorter for a bushier plant worthy of your nightstand.
Also known as devil's ivy, pothos isn't devilish to care for at all. It is popular as a low-maintenance indoor plant that doesn't take a lot of fuss to thrive in your bedroom. It doesn't need direct sun, but indirect light will help it thrive. A slightly acidic, well-drained potting soil like this Houseplant Resource Center Organic Indoor Plant Soil from Amazon will work well, as pothos doesn't want to be waterlogged. Simply water when the soil starts to feel dry. You can also fertilize it each month with a standard houseplant food to boost growth. When it seems like it is getting too big, move your pothos to a bigger pot to let its roots spread out.
Pothos can live for years with easy care. While this plant will help you sleep peacefully by helping absorb VOCs from your air, the plant itself is toxic to pets, should they take a nibble. Human skin can also be irritated by touching golden pathos, so handle it with care when moving or repotting it.