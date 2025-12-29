The Joanna Gaines-Approved Flooring Trend That's Making A Huge Comeback In 2026
There's a very apparent vibe that's taking over in 2026 if you look at experts' (and influencers') New Year's design predictions. Gone are boring things like minimalism and too-sterile modernism. Now, everyone's searching for styles that feel warm, earthy, and full of character. One trendy earth-toned color that's suddenly popping up everywhere and fits perfectly with this favored aesthetic is terracotta. It's being used in furniture, linens, and wall paint, but it's in flooring that we're really seeing terracotta shine. If you take a few minutes to scroll through social media platforms, you'll see terracotta flooring making a splash (again). It's not just backed by social media influencers but has also been a favorite of beloved professional designer Joanna Gaines, who has used terracotta multiple times.
Terracotta's coloring and earthy texture add just the right amount of interest and warmth without being overwhelming. Its warm neutral colors can complement a variety of styles, such as Mediterranean or rustic, making it a versatile choice for homeowners and designers. With both social media and expert designer Gaines backing this flooring choice, we don't need much more to sell us on this 2026 trend.
Terracotta flooring can complement any style room with the right choices
Interior designers have turned to terracotta for years, and this isn't its first popular resurgence. It's simply clay that has been fired, which gives it its stunning hues in reddish browns. Terracotta has is well-known for its warm natural colors and organic texture, durability, and low maintenance, and all of these characteristics are a part of its resurgence in design. As a flooring, Joanna Gaines and other experts use terracotta to anchor any room with a natural, sturdy element that gives the space a foundation of warmth and character.
To incorporate the terracotta flooring trend in your home, consider some more unique and stylish formats, like using hexagonal tiles versus rectangles. Different shapes (and finishes) can influence the overall feel of your space and be chosen intentionally to complement your style. There are plenty of colors that go exceptionally well with terracotta. Use forest greens for a rustic home, dusty pinks for a more desert-coded space, or whites and creams for contemporary but warm aesthetics. These colors can be introduced with wall paint, furniture, fixtures, or smaller features like rugs, paintings, or backsplashes. Whether your space is modern, farmhouse, or something in between, terracotta flooring adds authenticity and warmth while remaining a subtle complement of other design features, and will keep you right on top of 2026's comeback trend of the year.