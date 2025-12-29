The Joanna Gaines-Approved Flooring Trend That's Making A Huge Comeback In 2026

There's a very apparent vibe that's taking over in 2026 if you look at experts' (and influencers') New Year's design predictions. Gone are boring things like minimalism and too-sterile modernism. Now, everyone's searching for styles that feel warm, earthy, and full of character. One trendy earth-toned color that's suddenly popping up everywhere and fits perfectly with this favored aesthetic is terracotta. It's being used in furniture, linens, and wall paint, but it's in flooring that we're really seeing terracotta shine. If you take a few minutes to scroll through social media platforms, you'll see terracotta flooring making a splash (again). It's not just backed by social media influencers but has also been a favorite of beloved professional designer Joanna Gaines, who has used terracotta multiple times.

Terracotta's coloring and earthy texture add just the right amount of interest and warmth without being overwhelming. Its warm neutral colors can complement a variety of styles, such as Mediterranean or rustic, making it a versatile choice for homeowners and designers. With both social media and expert designer Gaines backing this flooring choice, we don't need much more to sell us on this 2026 trend.