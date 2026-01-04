If You Put Vicks VapoRub In Your Toilet, Here's What Will Happen

There's nothing wrong with a good, even surprising off-label product use. Getting inventive to solve a problem sometimes requires thinking outside of the box, and can result in huge wins like baking soda's shift from cooking to cleaning and Play-Doh's reinvention — which transmogrified it from a wallpaper cleaner to a creative toy. So when we started reading about people using Vick's VapoRub to remove toilet stains, we thought it was worth asking an expert about this slightly kooky trick.

When Hunker spoke exclusively with Carly Castro, founder of Clean With Carly and owner of FreshLee Cleaning Co., about VapoRubbing away your toilet woes, she suggested the hack wouldn't pass the sniff test. "I thankfully have not seen this trend circulating, and I'm glad, because it's quite silly," Castro said, adding that silly-sounding hacks are usually exactly that. "I spend a lot of time helping viewers and clients fix problems that started after following cleaning hacks they saw online," she said.

The real problem with the VapoRub hack isn't really the silliness, of course. Every kid knows that silly toilet jokes are great fun. The trouble is that Vick's VapoRub leaves a residue that can be counterproductive. "That residue can also make the task harder than it needs to be. Toilet bowl cleaners are designed to cling to the surface so they can work properly, and the oily film left behind by Vick's prevents that. You end up scrubbing harder just to remove both the stain and the residue," Castra said.