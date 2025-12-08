15 Things To Avoid Cleaning With A Magic Eraser At All Costs

Magic Erasers are abrasive cleaning pads. And, as is true of every other abrasive cleaner, the inoffensive little white melamine foam sponges are tasked with the impossible: Scratch away what we don't want, and leave what we do want completely intact. As you are probably sensing, the odds of this working all the time aren't great.

It might all work out if they were actually magic, but instead, Magic Erasers and cheaper knockoffs (also made of melamine) are a little like sandpaper. Apply the right grit (coarseness) to the right surface and you can get a clean, perfectly polished finish. Apply too coarse a grit to any material and you'll get scratches, visibly damaging the thing you're trying to clean.

The maker of Magic Erasers has noted a handful of surfaces you shouldn't clean with melamine sponges, and we'll mention most of them along the way. But it's important to recognize that the harshness of melamine foam appears to be affected by whether it's used wet (dry foam is more damaging) and by how much force is applied when the sponge is used. So, even if you're sure damage could result, as when cleaning Crayon off plastic, you can control the risk to some extent.