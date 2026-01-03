The Common Pantry Staple That'll Have Robins Flocking To Your Yard
Robins are beautiful birds that can brighten any yard or garden with their cheerful song. If you can't get enough of these little feathered friends, you can build a DIY bird feeder for your yard. What should you put in it? While robins will eat a wide range of fruits, seeds, and insects, there's a simple addition you can make that you might already have in your cabinet — raisins! Some people put raisins in mac and cheese, but if you aren't keen on the idea you can instead put them in your bird feeder for robins to enjoy.
Fruits are an important source of energy for birds during the winter, as they're high in natural sugars and calories. Birds also rely on fruit because many other food sources, such as insects, are harder to find during winter, but there are often different types of berries available throughout the colder seasons. You can add a variety of dried fruits to your bird feeder, but raisins are the perfect choice. They're already bite-sized so you don't need to worry about breaking them up, and they're packed with natural sugars and vitamins. Plus, as one of the more popular dried fruits, you're more likely to already have some in your pantry.
How to use raisins in your bird feeder
Before you run out to add raisins to your bird feeder there are a couple things to take note of. First, check that the raisins you're using don't have anything artificial or potentially harmful added to them. If there's a flavoring added to the raisins, be sure it's something safe for birds. When in doubt, stick to plain raisins.
You'll also need to soak the raisins before putting them out. This makes the raisins a bit softer and easier for the robins to eat. Soak the raisins in plain warm water for a few minutes, then dry them off before adding them to your feeder. Finally, if you want to attract robins specifically, you should use a bird feeder with a perch or ledge that they can stand on, as they prefer these over feeders without anywhere to stand. If you have an outdoor dining table or other furniture, you can also just leave the raisins there for them to eat. However, it's a good idea to leave the raisins somewhere with a bit of cover to prevent them from getting wet in the rain or snow. If they stay damp for too long they could become moldy.