The Common Pantry Staple That'll Have Robins Flocking To Your Yard

Robins are beautiful birds that can brighten any yard or garden with their cheerful song. If you can't get enough of these little feathered friends, you can build a DIY bird feeder for your yard. What should you put in it? While robins will eat a wide range of fruits, seeds, and insects, there's a simple addition you can make that you might already have in your cabinet — raisins! Some people put raisins in mac and cheese, but if you aren't keen on the idea you can instead put them in your bird feeder for robins to enjoy.

Fruits are an important source of energy for birds during the winter, as they're high in natural sugars and calories. Birds also rely on fruit because many other food sources, such as insects, are harder to find during winter, but there are often different types of berries available throughout the colder seasons. You can add a variety of dried fruits to your bird feeder, but raisins are the perfect choice. They're already bite-sized so you don't need to worry about breaking them up, and they're packed with natural sugars and vitamins. Plus, as one of the more popular dried fruits, you're more likely to already have some in your pantry.