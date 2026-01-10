Keep Rats From Making Your Home Their Winter Retreat With A Smart DIY Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When winter arrives, a cozy home is the perfect getaway for rats looking for a warm place to get out of the cold. Instinctively drawn indoors when temperatures drop and food becomes scarce, the small rodents will squeeze through gaps as small as a quarter to get inside. For homeowners, it's more than a minor inconvenience. Rats can easily chew through practically anything in their way, leaving behind disease-carrying droppings that can quickly make your whole family sick.

Along with being sneaky and fast, rats are also remarkably adaptable and persistent, outsmarting baited traps and determinedly chewing through holes stuffed with foam or steel wool. To keep them out for good, you'll need longer-term solutions. Concrete, brick, galvanized sheet metal, and aluminum flashing are smart DIY solutions that create practically chew-proof defenses that will have your neighborhood rats saying, well, rats!

It takes only seconds after spotting one scurrying across your floor to wonder how to get rid of rats. The first step is finding entry points that entice the critters in the first place. But even when it seems like you've filled every possible crack and gap with rubber, spray foam, or even steel wool, these materials can only hold off a determined rat for so long. They may be tiny, but rats are actually very powerful thanks in no small part to their chompers. A rat's teeth grow constantly, which is part of what drives them to incessantly chew on everything in sight. Experts at Critter Control believe that a bite from a rat can actually exert more force per square inch than those from sharks or alligators. That's why investing in durable barrier materials is so important.