Keep Rats From Making Your Home Their Winter Retreat With A Smart DIY Solution
When winter arrives, a cozy home is the perfect getaway for rats looking for a warm place to get out of the cold. Instinctively drawn indoors when temperatures drop and food becomes scarce, the small rodents will squeeze through gaps as small as a quarter to get inside. For homeowners, it's more than a minor inconvenience. Rats can easily chew through practically anything in their way, leaving behind disease-carrying droppings that can quickly make your whole family sick.
Along with being sneaky and fast, rats are also remarkably adaptable and persistent, outsmarting baited traps and determinedly chewing through holes stuffed with foam or steel wool. To keep them out for good, you'll need longer-term solutions. Concrete, brick, galvanized sheet metal, and aluminum flashing are smart DIY solutions that create practically chew-proof defenses that will have your neighborhood rats saying, well, rats!
It takes only seconds after spotting one scurrying across your floor to wonder how to get rid of rats. The first step is finding entry points that entice the critters in the first place. But even when it seems like you've filled every possible crack and gap with rubber, spray foam, or even steel wool, these materials can only hold off a determined rat for so long. They may be tiny, but rats are actually very powerful thanks in no small part to their chompers. A rat's teeth grow constantly, which is part of what drives them to incessantly chew on everything in sight. Experts at Critter Control believe that a bite from a rat can actually exert more force per square inch than those from sharks or alligators. That's why investing in durable barrier materials is so important.
Durable DIY solutions to rat-proof your house
Once you've figured out how they're getting into your home, the next step to getting rid of rats in your house is installing long-term barriers. Concrete is an ideal solution for filling large foundation cracks or adding a deep curtain wall around your deck or foundation to prevent burrowing. Brick is another option for larger entry points, especially around exterior foundation walls. It's important to mortar bricks together thoroughly, leaving absolutely no gaps between them that rats could squeeze through. Consider incorporating a mesh layer made of a product like Otoolling 304 Stainless Steel Rodent Control Metal Mesh into these barrier methods for extra protection.
When you need a DIY solution for entry points around doors, windows, vents, or other openings, flexible materials like galvanized sheet metal or thick aluminum work best. Along with blocking water intrusion that can cause damage, installing metal flashing creates an extremely durable barrier that rats can't chew through. You'll simply cut the material to size before securing it with screws or nails until the edges are tight against your wall or frame. Remember to use weatherproof galvanized screws that will stand up to the elements over time.
No matter which chew-proof material you install, it's a good idea to regularly check for gaps near doors, window frames, and utility entry points. You should also look for holes behind appliances and in your attic. Combining these DIY solutions with regular inspections will dramatically reduce the chance of rats turning your home into their winter retreat. By strategically installing these durable barriers, you can protect your home and peace of mind all winter long.