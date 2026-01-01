Ditch Expensive Cleaners — This Household Staple Can Get Shower Walls Cleaner

To put hydrogen peroxide to work in the shower, pull out all the bottles, razors, loofahs, and anything else that's been collecting soap scum. If you spot mold on any of those items, a quick wipe with a hot towel usually does the trick. Next, crack open a window or door and turn on the bathroom fan so everything can air out. Then grab a spray bottle filled with 3% hydrogen peroxide and mist the entire shower. Let it sit for about 20 to 30 minutes while it works its magic loosening grime and mildew. Use a soft sponge or brush and start scrubbing. Rinse everything with warm water and dry the surfaces with a towel or squeegee. Your shower should look cleaner.

On Instagram, @cleansnob tried this with 12% hydrogen peroxide, but says 3% works, too. She sprayed it on, let it fizz, and then scrubbed it with a brush. Commenters were excited to test it out. "I let it sit on the shower walls for 10 minutes before scrubbing and rinsing, and it works like a charm," one says. "You can even make a paste with equal parts hydrogen peroxide and baking soda for extra scrubbing power!" Another adds, "totally agree hydrogen peroxide is better," saying it's superior to bleach for battling mold. After you shower, YouTube's @AskAngelaBrown recommends lightly spraying hydrogen peroxide on the surface again, letting it sit until the next shower to prevent mold from forming.