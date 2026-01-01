Ditch The Curtains: Joanna Gaines' Kitchen Window Idea Adds Privacy And Charm
Curtains and blinds have long been go-to window treatments in homes, and for good reason. They give you flexible control over light, privacy, and style. You can choose airy sheers that gently filter sunshine or blackout blinds that help you sleep in on weekends. Curtains come in a huge range of fabrics and patterns, while blinds in classic or faux wood provide clean lines and precise light adjustment. And both solutions can be updated easily as your décor evolves. But even with all of those options, designers are always looking for something fresh. On "Fixer Upper" Season 5, HGTV's Joanna Gaines adds a charming twist by incorporating interior bifold wood shutters, a treatment that blends function with architectural character and feels a bit more built-in than fabric drapery or horizontal blinds.
Episode 7 of the season features a 1950s bungalow transformed into a cottage-style retreat. Gaines used a cabinet maker to build the oven vent hood and the kitchen window shutters so they match. And the shutters are "fully functional—easy to open during the day to let in natural light and then close at night for privacy," Gaines says on the Magnolia blog. Commenters raved about the before and after. "Really cozy and beautiful renovation," one says. Another adds, "I always find their deco style so cozy and welcoming ... it looks like a home." Shutters are definitely a unique window treatment idea to try out if you're over basic curtains.
How to use window shutters in your home
While interior louvered shutters are one way to get a farmhouse or cottage look, you can easily try the Gaines-inspired functional shutter window treatment in your own home by repurposing bifold closet doors as YouTube's Mimzy & Company did for her interior window. In this case, she found a matching pair from a local Habitat for Humanity ReStore that happened to be the perfect width for a 36-inch window opening. After measuring carefully, she cut the doors down to height, using the bottom panels, so the proportions stayed clean. She left a little wiggle room so the shutters wouldn't feel tight after installation. It took a few rounds of marking, cutting, rehanging, and adjusting, but the payoff was worth it. Once painted, the finished shutters look built-in, practical, and full of character.
Another similar budget-friendly indoor shutter DIY comes from Trent Tribe on YouTube. He cuts inexpensive, untreated spruce boards to size to fit his window and assembles them with brad nails since they'll be installed in a climate-controlled space. For rustic character, he spray paints decorative bolts black and taps them into pre-drilled holes. After lightly sanding the shutters and painting them white, he mounts them on a barn-door rail system with a header board, guides, and stops to ensure smooth sliding and stability. The finished shutters provide light control and visual interest without blocking brightness. Looking for other ways to use shutters? Try this unexpected small-space privacy hack.