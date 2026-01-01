Ditch The Curtains: Joanna Gaines' Kitchen Window Idea Adds Privacy And Charm

Curtains and blinds have long been go-to window treatments in homes, and for good reason. They give you flexible control over light, privacy, and style. You can choose airy sheers that gently filter sunshine or blackout blinds that help you sleep in on weekends. Curtains come in a huge range of fabrics and patterns, while blinds in classic or faux wood provide clean lines and precise light adjustment. And both solutions can be updated easily as your décor evolves. But even with all of those options, designers are always looking for something fresh. On "Fixer Upper" Season 5, HGTV's Joanna Gaines adds a charming twist by incorporating interior bifold wood shutters, a treatment that blends function with architectural character and feels a bit more built-in than fabric drapery or horizontal blinds.

Episode 7 of the season features a 1950s bungalow transformed into a cottage-style retreat. Gaines used a cabinet maker to build the oven vent hood and the kitchen window shutters so they match. And the shutters are "fully functional—easy to open during the day to let in natural light and then close at night for privacy," Gaines says on the Magnolia blog. Commenters raved about the before and after. "Really cozy and beautiful renovation," one says. Another adds, "I always find their deco style so cozy and welcoming ... it looks like a home." Shutters are definitely a unique window treatment idea to try out if you're over basic curtains.