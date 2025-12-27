Stop Using Basic Shiplap: This Joanna Gaines-Approved Alternative Is More Unique
Everybody loves a focal wall that stops a person in his or her tracks and gives a room personality. Often that's done with an opposing paint color or bold wallpaper, but, in recent years, shiplap has taken on that role. Originally used on ships and barns, a shiplap wall is made of thin wooden boards with interlocking edges that fit together neatly. Inside the home, it adds instant texture and subtle architectural lines without overwhelming a space. Its rise to fame came courtesy of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," where Joanna and Chip Gaines turned it into a design staple. And they're upping the ante again with something they are calling skinny shiplap or skinnylap.
Painted crisp white or left warm and natural, a shiplap wall DIY delivers a cozy, clean look that works across styles, which explains why it's still so popular today. The width of the standard boards ranges from 5 to 8 inches. Skinnylap puts a sleeker spin on traditional shiplap, using much narrower wood planks that are 1 to 2 inches wide. Installed vertically or horizontally, they are still layered together for texture and take paint or stain easily, but bring a more subtle, refined look.
Understanding how to use the modern shiplap and skinnylap trends
The Magnolia Facebook page shared a vertical skinny shiplap, or "skinnylap" from "Fixer Upper," where it received mixed reviews. "I love the vertical skinnylap," one commenter says. "It could be used in so many ways and never get tired of it." Another adds, "Really like the #skinnylap, still love the #shiplap." Another loved the entire room. "The vertical wood together with the grey/blue brick on the fireplace is stunning." But some commenters were more opposed to the skinnylap trend in preference of the more traditional shiplap. One says, "Like the wider ship lap better, the skinny lap looks like matchsticks to me." Another adds, "Shiplap, good. Skinnylap, bad."
The trick to getting a stylish shiplap or skinnylap wall you will love is it to use it thoughtfully. First, instead of horizontal, try vertical like Joanna and Chip Gaines did. It draws the eye up, giving the illusion of space. Even though white was a popular shiplap color, today's shiplap tends toward the darker side in wood tones or painted in darker colors like blue-gray or deep green. You can also use it in a smaller way for more impact. Try using it on one wall, for instance, or to surround a fireplace. You can also try pairing it with other decorative elements like wainscotting. A nice addition to any room in a house, skinnylap or shiplap can even work well in hallways.