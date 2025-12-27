Stop Using Basic Shiplap: This Joanna Gaines-Approved Alternative Is More Unique

The Magnolia Facebook page shared a vertical skinny shiplap, or "skinnylap" from "Fixer Upper," where it received mixed reviews. "I love the vertical skinnylap," one commenter says. "It could be used in so many ways and never get tired of it." Another adds, "Really like the #skinnylap, still love the #shiplap." Another loved the entire room. "The vertical wood together with the grey/blue brick on the fireplace is stunning." But some commenters were more opposed to the skinnylap trend in preference of the more traditional shiplap. One says, "Like the wider ship lap better, the skinny lap looks like matchsticks to me." Another adds, "Shiplap, good. Skinnylap, bad."

The trick to getting a stylish shiplap or skinnylap wall you will love is it to use it thoughtfully. First, instead of horizontal, try vertical like Joanna and Chip Gaines did. It draws the eye up, giving the illusion of space. Even though white was a popular shiplap color, today's shiplap tends toward the darker side in wood tones or painted in darker colors like blue-gray or deep green. You can also use it in a smaller way for more impact. Try using it on one wall, for instance, or to surround a fireplace. You can also try pairing it with other decorative elements like wainscotting. A nice addition to any room in a house, skinnylap or shiplap can even work well in hallways.