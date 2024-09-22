Get The Look Of Shiplap Walls For Less With This Genius Money-Saving DIY
When you think of the modern farmhouse aesthetic, the first thing that comes to mind is likely shiplap. Shiplap walls are a stylish modern farmhouse cornerstone, adding depth, texture, and architectural interest to your home. Ideal for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, fireplace, or really any room in your home, these versatile planks are beloved for the timeless charm they add to a space. But they are not the cheapest material, nor the easiest to install for a novice, often putting the style out of reach for budgetary or skill reasons.
However, those days are over, because TikTok user Surry Place has shared how she found an inexpensive shiplap-inspired panel at Home Depot, which she used to easily create the look for less — as an accent wall in her bedroom. At only $36 dollars for the 32 square foot shiplap panel, you are looking at only about 89 cents per square foot! Compared to $2 to $7 per square foot for traditional shiplap material, that's huge savings, especially if you have a large room.
Thanks to the pre-made panel design, installing a shiplap wall has never been easier, making this eye-catching bedroom accent wall idea perfect for beginners. Easier and cheaper than traditional shiplap, what's not to love? Run, don't walk, to Home Depot, so you can snag some of these awesome shiplap panels, perfect for easily adding that wonderful texture and modern farmhouse vibe to your bedroom on a budget.
How to create a shiplap panel accent wall
Where has this been all my life?? Home depot. Its been at home depot. This 4'x8' panel looks like shiplap but it's so much easier to install! All it took was a nail gun (into studs!) Instead of doing one plank at a time, I did this whole 12' wall with 3 panels and it only cost $112.
Begin this DIY shiplap wall by purchasing the 4x8 foot shiplap panel from Home Depot. Cut your panels to the desired size, including any outlet or light switch holes as needed with a jigsaw. The TikToker cut the panels in half, allowing her to install them vertically with no visible seams, creating an accent wall four feet higher than the baseboard (plus the top trim). Alternatively, if your ceiling is under eight feet, you can install these panels vertically from baseboard to ceiling without a seam. If your ceilings are taller or you want to run the product horizontally, you'll need to have seams, which can later be patched. However, this is slightly more complicated to get them perfectly lined up perfectly and properly disguised, so stick with a vertical layout if you're looking for the simplest route.
Once your panels are cut, find and pre-mark the studs to make things go quickly. Installation of the panels is as simple as holding the panel up on the wall flush to the baseboard, making sure it's level, and using a nail gun to secure it to the studs. Repeat for the remaining panels and top the entire accent wall with a 1x4 board if it does not go all the way to the ceiling. If you plan to paint it, you can use primed MDF, but if you plan to stain it like on TikTok, opt for a hardwood like oak. Patch and sand all nail holes and seams, then prime and paint your DIY shiplap project. And there you have it: an inexpensive, easy, and gorgeous shiplap-inspired accent wall that adds texture and farmhouse charm to your bedroom without the hassle or cost of traditional shiplap.