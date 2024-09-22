Get The Look Of Shiplap Walls For Less With This Genius Money-Saving DIY

When you think of the modern farmhouse aesthetic, the first thing that comes to mind is likely shiplap. Shiplap walls are a stylish modern farmhouse cornerstone, adding depth, texture, and architectural interest to your home. Ideal for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, fireplace, or really any room in your home, these versatile planks are beloved for the timeless charm they add to a space. But they are not the cheapest material, nor the easiest to install for a novice, often putting the style out of reach for budgetary or skill reasons.

However, those days are over, because TikTok user Surry Place has shared how she found an inexpensive shiplap-inspired panel at Home Depot, which she used to easily create the look for less — as an accent wall in her bedroom. At only $36 dollars for the 32 square foot shiplap panel, you are looking at only about 89 cents per square foot! Compared to $2 to $7 per square foot for traditional shiplap material, that's huge savings, especially if you have a large room.

Thanks to the pre-made panel design, installing a shiplap wall has never been easier, making this eye-catching bedroom accent wall idea perfect for beginners. Easier and cheaper than traditional shiplap, what's not to love? Run, don't walk, to Home Depot, so you can snag some of these awesome shiplap panels, perfect for easily adding that wonderful texture and modern farmhouse vibe to your bedroom on a budget.