This Cornstarch Hack Is Supposed To Clean Greasy Oven Racks. We Put It To The Test

The next thing I tried was moistening the rack and sprinkling the cornstarch all over it — just to see if this would be helpful in absorbing greasy grime. I laid my racks on some old towels, doing my best to coat them in a fine layer of cornstarch (this took a lot of cornstarch). I let them sit like this for 30 minutes, then rinsed them off awkwardly in the sink and scrubbed at them with a sponge. The result? They came out looking pretty much the same as they did before I'd applied cornstarch. I will say that the racks were less greasy to the touch after this effort, which was no surprise given cornstarch's ability to absorb grease. But polished and clean? Nope.

It could be that the shape of an oven rack is just too big a challenge for cornstarch, in which case you might be better off spraying on a cleaning solution of baking soda and vinegar, or wiping it with some soap and water. However, I think that adopting a more regular cleaning schedule — removing the racks and giving them a good wipe down — is probably a better way to keep ahead of the grime. At any rate, I'll be saving the cornstarch for my next pot of soup or batch of waffles... and not my oven racks.