Protect Your Garage: The Best Type Of Seal To Keep Pests, Drafts, And Water Out

Whether your garage is a part of your home or detached from it, there is no question that the space is worth protecting. We store our cars, tools, and numerous other valuables inside of our garages. We therefore want to keep out all manner of dangers, such as water, pests, and cold drafts. One of the absolute best ways to do this is to provide your garage door with a quality seal.

The door is your garage's first line of defense. As the primary opening, the door does the grunt work of keeping the elements and pests from getting inside your garage and home. Signs that your door or seal might not be up to snuff are if there is a noticeable draft, you see gaps along the base, or you see evidence that rodents have been in your garage.

A good door seal is a great solution that helps keep the aforementioned things from harming your space, and by doing so extends the overall life of the garage and the materials contained within it. They can even enhance the overall security of your garage by making it more difficult to break into. The question is: What type of door seal should you use? There are many types of seals you could choose from, and each comes with their own pros and cons. For our money, the best type of seal for your garage door is going to be a T-seal.