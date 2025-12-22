Let Your Showerhead Clean Itself: The Effortless Hack For Sparkling Results

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stepping into a hot shower is one of the best feelings in the world, but that sense of rejuvenation is quickly dulled if you look up to see a dirty showerhead. Showerheads are subject to buildup and staining by calcium and limescale, which looks ugly and can also clog up your water flow. And while the buildup is unsightly enough, dirty showerheads can also become a breeding ground for dangerous bacteria and fungi that can cause disease and infections. A typical shower cleaning may not be enough to get things sparkling, sanitized, and in proper working order. Luckily, we've found a solution.

A strange-sounding but very effective method that will clean all the nooks and crannies of your showerhead involves soaking it in an effervescent bath of denture cleaning tablets. This unconventional cleaning hack is super effective at removing hard water stains and anything else lurking in your nozzle. Denture tabs work well for this task because of their stain-dissolving ingredients like citric acid and sodium bicarbonate, and they also contain antibacterial agents. You can buy packs of these genius little cleaners for only a few dollars at most grocery and drug stores, as well as online.