Not Daily, Not Every Few Days: Here's How Often To Water A Christmas Cactus To Keep It Thriving

Christmas cacti (Schlumbergera x buckleyi) are one of the best type of houseplants to add greenery to your home during the holiday season. For Christmas decor ideas and inspiration, consider its beautiful pink or red flowers for brightening up your home throughout the dreary winter months. If you want to keep them in peak condition and enjoy their flowers for years to come, you'll need to know how to water them properly.

Christmas cacti aren't as drought tolerant as true cacti, but they don't tolerate overwatering, either. Their blooming schedule — from November to January — also throws a wrench into things. Many common houseplants need less watering during fall and winter due to their dormancy and usually need more water while they're blooming. For Christmas cacti, it's a little bit of both.

During fall, after the growing season but before they begin blooming in winter, your Christmas cactus needs less frequent watering. Water your Christmas cactus every couple of weeks, and test the soil first to ensure it's dry. The top inch or so of soil should be dry to touch, otherwise you risk overwatering it. You should also follow this schedule after they finish blooming, but before spring fully arrives. During this time you can even stop watering them entirely if you prefer. This gives them time to rest before they start to grow again.